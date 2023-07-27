A Subscription Form helps in creating a database of subscribers for your email campaign. This ClickUp Subscription Form template is equipped with views and custom fields to assist you in creating an effective form that will capture the necessary details of your subscribers.
Subscription FormAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +1
-
🚫 DEACTIVATED, ⚡ ACTIVE, ✨ NEW SUBSCRIBER, ❌ UNSUBSCRIBED
- Birthday
- Subscriber's Email
- Interests
- Update Schedule
- Subscription Duration
- Getting Started Guide
- Subscribers
- Subscribers' Status
- Subscription Form