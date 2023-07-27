Sales Calls

Sales Calls Template offers you a sales calls pipeline that helps you convert prospecting leads to your clients. This template also includes a list wherein you can dump your standard sales call scripts.

Template Includes

    • +4
    • SALES CALL, CLOSED (WON), QUALIFY, PROSPECT, CLOSED (LOST), FOLLOW UP, PROPOSAL

  • Company Address
  • Contact Person
  • Date of initial call
  • Date to follow-up
  • Email
  • Opportunity
  • Phone
  • Sales Call Type
  • Website URL

  • Summary
  • Sales Pipeline
  • Getting Started Guide

  • When status changes, apply template.

  • When task created, apply template.

