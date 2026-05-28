ClickUp FAQs

ClickUp is the all-in-one productivity platform that brings tasks, docs, goals, chat, whiteboards, dashboards, and AI together in a single app. It's designed to replace the patchwork of disconnected tools teams use for project management, collaboration, and knowledge management.
ClickUp is built to flex. Small teams use it as a lightweight task manager; enterprises use it as a full operating system for work. The platform lets you start simple and layer in complexity as you grow, with customizable views, workflows, automations, and AI that adapt to how your team actually works rather than forcing a rigid process. The most popular customer types include agencies managing multiple clients, engineering teams running sprints, product teams tracking roadmaps, and operations teams building cross-functional workflows. Whether you're a 3-person startup or a 10,000-person org, ClickUp narrows or widens to meet your needs.
Over 2 million teams trust ClickUp, including Amazon, Nvidia, Spotify, Wayfair, NBC Universal, and Verizon.
ClickUp holds 25,000+ reviews across G2, Capterra, and TrustRadius, with consistently high marks for feature depth and value. Users frequently cite eliminating tool sprawl and gaining visibility across projects as top benefits.
Most tools solve one problem well. ClickUp replaces your project manager, docs tool, chat app, goal tracker, and AI assistant in one platform. It's fully customizable to any workflow, and with ClickUp Brain, it's the only work platform with a native AI layer that has full context across all your work.
ClickUp is headquartered in San Diego, California, with a distributed global team.
ClickUp ships new updates constantly! The latest includes Brain² & Super Agents which are AI teammates that live in your workspace, executing multi-step workflows 24/7 with full context of your work. AI Notetaker automatically transcribes and summarizes meetings across Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and ClickUp's native SyncUps video calls.
Chat was rebuilt from the ground up as a full messaging layer with channels, DMs, and threads connected to tasks and docs. MCP integration lets external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT interact directly with your workspace. And Brain on Mobile brought the full AI experience to iOS and Android.
ClickUp brings everything your team needs into one platform. At its core: Task & Project Management with multiple views (List, Board, Gantt, Calendar, Timeline, and more), custom workflows, and automations. Docs & Wikis for collaborative documentation that lives alongside your work. Chat for real-time team communication without switching apps. Goals & OKRs to track progress against measurable targets. Time Tracking built directly into tasks. Dashboards for real-time reporting across any data in your workspace. Whiteboards for visual brainstorming and planning. Sprints for agile development. Forms to capture intake requests. And Brain AI woven throughout, giving you an intelligent layer that can summarize, draft, automate, and take action across all of it. Every feature connects natively, so nothing lives in a silo.
Yes. ClickUp's mobile app is available on iOS and Android and includes task management, Chat, Dashboards, Brain AI, notifications, and more. It's available on every plan, including Free Forever.
Yes. ClickUp offers a full public REST API (v2) for building integrations, automating workflows, and programmatically managing your workspace. OAuth and webhook support are also available.
Yes. Offline Mode lets you view previously opened tasks and notes, and create new tasks and reminders from the web and desktop apps. When you reconnect, everything syncs automatically.
Yes. ClickUp supports direct imports from Asana, Monday, Jira, Trello, Basecamp, Todoist, Wrike, Confluence, and more. You can also import from Excel, CSV, JSON, and other spreadsheet formats.
ClickUp integrates with 1,000+ tools including Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, HubSpot, Salesforce, Figma, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Zapier, and many more. It also supports a native MCP server for AI tool connectivity.
Yes. ClickUp Chat is built directly into the platform, with channels, DMs, posts, threads, and real-time messaging. No more switching to Slack or Teams for team communication.
Yes. ClickUp includes built-in time tracking on the Unlimited plan and above. Track time directly on any task from desktop, mobile, or the browser extension, with no third-party tool required. You can add manual entries, set estimates, view detailed timesheets, and report on time spent across projects, teams, and individuals.
Absolutely. With custom fields, custom task types, views, automations, and relationship fields, teams use ClickUp to manage pipelines, track deals, and manage customer relationships without needing a separate CRM tool.
ClickUp University offers free courses, certifications, and detailed tutorials covering everything from Automations to Custom Fields and API integrations. You can access live webinars, our comprehensive Help Center with step-by-step guides, and 24/7 support through chat for immediate assistance. Our in-app tooltips and guided walkthroughs help you master advanced features like Dashboards and Formulas right when you need them.
ClickUp offers four plans: Free Forever ($0), Unlimited ($7/user/month billed yearly), Business ($12/user/month billed yearly), and Enterprise (custom pricing). All plans include core features like unlimited tasks and 24/7 support.
Yes. The Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks, unlimited members, collaborative Docs, Kanban boards, Sprint Management, Calendar view, two-factor authentication, and 24/7 support. No credit card required.
The Free Forever plan includes: unlimited tasks, unlimited members, 60MB storage, collaborative Docs, Kanban boards, Sprint Management, Calendar view, basic Custom Fields, in-app video recording, two-factor authentication, and 24/7 support.
Everything in Free Forever, plus: unlimited storage, unlimited Spaces, Folders, and Forms, unlimited Gantt charts, unlimited integrations, unlimited Custom Fields, native time tracking, Goals and Portfolio management, guest access with permissions, resource management, ClickUp Chat, and Email in ClickUp.
Everything in Unlimited, plus: unlimited Dashboards, advanced automations, additional guest seats, workload management, timelines, and advanced reporting. Best for mid-sized teams working with external collaborators.
ClickUp Brain is your AI assistant built into every part of ClickUp. It answers questions about your work, drafts content, summarizes projects, automates tasks, generates reports, builds presentations, and takes action across your entire workspace, all with full context of your team's work.
Yes. ClickUp offers Super Agents, AI-powered teammates that live in your workspace. You can @mention them, assign them tasks, and message them directly. They work 24/7, understand your workspace context, and can execute multi-step workflows autonomously with 500+ skills.
No. ClickUp does not permit any AI provider to train their models on your workspace data. Your data remains private and is used solely to provide AI features within your workspace. ClickUp also holds ISO 42001 certification for responsible AI management.
General-purpose AI tools don't know anything about your work. Brain uses the same frontier models but with full context of your team's tasks, docs, conversations, goals, and history. It doesn't just answer questions; it takes action inside your workspace. Same models, radically better results.
Yes. You can select from external AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini directly within Brain's interface without leaving ClickUp. For Brain's native workspace-aware features (summaries, project updates, Super Agents), the system automatically routes to the optimal model for the task. So you get both: manual model selection when you want a specific provider, and intelligent routing when you want Brain to handle it.
Yes. ClickUp's MCP (Model Context Protocol) server lets external AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor connect directly to your ClickUp workspace. It's available on all plans and enables you to manage tasks, docs, and workflows from any AI assistant.
Yes. Free plan users get access to limited Brain AI features to experience the power of AI-assisted work. Expanded AI usage is available on paid plans and as an add-on.
ClickUp is hosted entirely on AWS with end-to-end encryption, and holds ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 42001, SOC 2 Type 2, and PCI DSS certifications. The platform undergoes regular third-party penetration testing and maintains a bug bounty program.
Yes. ClickUp has achieved SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3 certifications.
ClickUp supports HIPAA compliance on the Enterprise plan with a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA). Contact sales to scope your HIPAA-compliant configuration.
Yes. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is available on every plan, including Free Forever, adding an extra layer of security to your account.
ClickUp offers significantly more features at a lower price point, with unlimited tasks on the free plan, built-in docs, chat, goals, and native AI. Monday.com requires higher-tier plans for comparable functionality.
ClickUp provides a more complete platform with built-in time tracking, docs, chat, whiteboards, and AI included. Asana focuses primarily on task and project management, requiring add-ons for features ClickUp includes natively.
While Jira is built for software development, ClickUp handles engineering workflows just as well while also supporting every other team in your organization. One platform for sprints, docs, goals, and cross-functional collaboration, no Confluence or Trello add-ons needed.
Slack is a messaging tool. ClickUp Chat is messaging built into your work platform, so conversations live alongside the tasks, docs, and projects they're about. No more context-switching between your chat app and your work.
Smartsheet is spreadsheet-based project management. ClickUp offers the same grid views plus 15+ other views, built-in docs, chat, AI, goals, and automations, all without the rigid spreadsheet-first paradigm.
Notion excels at docs and wikis but lacks robust project management. ClickUp delivers equally powerful docs plus full-featured task management, sprints, time tracking, dashboards, chat, and AI agents, all natively connected.
Airtable is a database tool for structured data. ClickUp combines database-like flexibility (Custom Fields, views, filters) with complete project management, docs, chat, and AI, so you don't need a separate PM tool.
Trello offers simple Kanban boards. ClickUp gives you Kanban plus 15+ other views, subtasks, Custom Fields, automations, docs, goals, time tracking, and AI. Teams that outgrow Trello's simplicity find everything they need in ClickUp.
Basecamp is intentionally simple. ClickUp gives teams that need more depth the power of custom workflows, advanced reporting, sprints, dashboards, and AI while still remaining easy to learn.
The #1 reason is tool consolidation. Teams are tired of paying for (and context-switching between) a project manager, a docs tool, a chat app, a goal tracker, and a separate AI subscription. ClickUp replaces that entire stack. Beyond that, teams switch because they've outgrown their current tool's rigidity, need better cross-team visibility, want built-in AI that actually knows their work, or are simply overpaying for features ClickUp includes at a lower price point. The most common tools teams migrate from are Asana, Monday, Jira, Trello, and Notion.