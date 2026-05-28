ClickUp FAQs

ClickUp ships new updates constantly! The latest includes Brain² & Super Agents which are AI teammates that live in your workspace, executing multi-step workflows 24/7 with full context of your work. AI Notetaker automatically transcribes and summarizes meetings across Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and ClickUp's native SyncUps video calls.

Chat was rebuilt from the ground up as a full messaging layer with channels, DMs, and threads connected to tasks and docs. MCP integration lets external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT interact directly with your workspace. And Brain on Mobile brought the full AI experience to iOS and Android.

Check out ClickUp's Changelog