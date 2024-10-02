Leader and Inventor

About Zeb Evans

Zeb Evans is the founder and CEO of ClickUp, an all-in-one productivity platform for work.

Evans is a serial entrepreneur who took an unconventional path to founding startups; his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship stems from three near-death experiences.

Zeb’s leadership style is characterized by an ongoing pursuit of productivity by eliminating time-wasters, and continuous learning and personal development.

The Entrepreneur Who Is Dying to Succeed

How Zeb Evans Built ClickUp from Life-Threatening Moments.

Zeb Evans has led ClickUp’s growth from the company’s inception in 2017; ClickUp now boasts a $4B valuation, having raised $400 million in Series C funding in 2021 (bringing the total raised to $535 million in VC funding).

Zeb serves as de facto Chief Product Officer in addition to CEO of ClickUp, overseeing the company’s aggressive product release schedule, which includes recent innovations like ClickUp Brain, the world’s first neural network that connects projects, docs, people, and your company’s knowledge with AI.

As a result of Zeb’s leadership, ClickUp has been featured on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 list, and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

