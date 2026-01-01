Whether you're a consulting firm or an independent consultant, this template will help you create a winning strategic plan to take your business to new heights. Get started today and unlock your full potential!

With this template, you can:

Consulting is all about strategy. And to create a winning strategy, you need a solid plan. That's where ClickUp's Consultants Strategic Plan Template comes in handy.

When you use the Consultants Strategic Plan Template, you can:

If you're a consultant looking to create a strategic plan to guide your business, follow these six steps using the Consultants Strategic Plan Template:

1. Define your vision and mission

Start by clearly defining your vision statement, which outlines the future you want to create for your consultancy. Then, craft a mission statement that describes the purpose and value you provide to your clients. These statements will serve as the foundation for your strategic plan.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to write and refine your vision and mission statements.

2. Assess your current situation

Evaluate your consultancy's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis). Identify what sets you apart from competitors and areas where you can improve. Consider external factors like market trends, client needs, and industry changes that may impact your business.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to categorize and track your SWOT analysis.

3. Set strategic goals

Based on your vision, mission, and SWOT analysis, determine the strategic goals you want to achieve. These goals should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART goals). They should align with your overall vision and address the areas you identified in your SWOT analysis.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track your strategic goals.

4. Develop action plans

Break down each strategic goal into actionable steps and tasks. Determine who will be responsible for each task and set deadlines. Create a timeline to visualize the sequence of tasks and dependencies. This will help you stay organized and ensure progress towards your goals.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to create and manage your action plans.

5. Monitor progress and adjust

Regularly review your progress towards your strategic goals. Use key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success and identify areas for improvement. If necessary, adjust your action plans and strategies to stay on track and adapt to changing circumstances.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor and track your KPIs and progress towards your strategic goals.

6. Communicate and collaborate

Share your strategic plan with your team and stakeholders. Clearly communicate the goals, action plans, and timelines to ensure everyone is aligned and working towards the same objectives. Encourage collaboration and open communication to foster a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Use Docs, tasks, and comments in ClickUp to collaborate and communicate with your team throughout the implementation of your strategic plan.