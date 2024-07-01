Featured
Agency Management
This is the ultimate template for all agencies, especially a creative agency or marketing agency. It includes everything you need to manage your sales pipeline, project scoping, resource management, client onboarding, project delivery, change requests, client feedback, and more.
Agile Scrum Management
This template provides Agile Scrum teams a solution that standardizes delivery of software following the agile scrum methodology - from backlog grooming, sprint planning and daily standups all the way through to sprint reviews and retrospectives. Help your product, engineering, and QA teams collaborate better together.
CRM
Customer relationship management (CRM) is the foundation for building relationships with your prospects and customers. This lightweight and powerful CRM has everything you need to manage your sales pipeline, including tracking of leads, deals, accounts, and contacts. It helps you to qualify leads, win deals, and build relationships with your customers.
Decision Tree
This decision tree whiteboard is a way to map out possible outcomes of related choices and can be used either to drive informal discussion or to map out an algorithm that predicts the best choice mathematically.
Executive Meeting Template
Done with inefficient meetings? We are too. That's why we created a solution to eliminate time wasted in meetings so that everyone can spend more time on what matters most. This template mirrors how Zeb Evans, ClickUp CEO, runs his executive team meetings. Use this template to run meetings or effectively leverage your executive assistant/chief of staff to keep everyone productive: from meeting, to execution, to followup.