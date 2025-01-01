Software is converging. We always knew it would. And it's about time, because sprawl kills time.
A New Era of Convergence
4.0 Navigation
Focus on you.
Organized chats, projects,
and files.
Chat
Chat, meet productivity.
Context perfectly connected.
SyncUps
Instant meetings.
Stay in flow.
Personal Planner
Plan your day perfectly.
AI Notetaker
Meetings managed by your agent.
Team Scheduling
Optimized schedules for every team.
More powerful features. Same flexible foundation.
Personal Tasks
Your own private list to put tasks. Complete with views, automations, and agents.
A New Era of Craft and Quality
Top Performance
Work at the Speed of Thought
Instant
Loading tasks, chats, and more.
100ms
State of the art client-side data store.
Refined Craft
Every detail, rethought with purpose
Craft arrives at ClickUp. Every pixel hand-perfected for a product that’s faster, cleaner, and more refined than ever.
Quality Satisfaction Index
Quality is our new KPI
We surveyed 100,000+ users. NO BS. Yes or no question — published publicly.
89.2%
Live Index
Next milestone
A new era of humans, with Agents.
TRIAGE TASKS, WRITES PROJECT UPDATES
ACCESS TO 500+ TOOLS
VIBE CODE AN AGENT
PROJECT MANAGER
Triage tasks, writes project updates
UPDATE TASK
CREATE EVENT
SEND EMAIL
COMPLETE TASK
ClickUp Brain
The only AI that works where you work
@Brain Agent
Use @Brain for a 24/7 intelligent assistant.
Ambient Answers
Humans no longer answer questions.
Project Manager
Never manually assign tasks again.
Type 4x faster with AI Talk to Text — instantly perfected to write like you.
Save 2 hours every day, guaranteed.
Replaces
Product Hunt
#1 Product of the Week
Your company's AI
A superhuman brain built for you and your team.
Connected to 50+ apps
Superpowers to complete 500+ human tasks.
Every AI
ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini — unlimited.