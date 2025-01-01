A New Era of
ConvergenceCraftClickUp

Software is converging. We always knew it would. And it's about time, because sprawl kills time.

AI Sprawl

kills 55 min per day

Read study →

Context Sprawl

kills 149 min per day

Read study →

App Sprawl

kills 60 min per day

Read study →

A New Era of Convergence

4.0 Navigation
Focus on you.
Organized chats, projects,
and files.
ClickUp Hubs
Chat
Chat, meet productivity.
Context perfectly connected.
Chat InterfaceChat Interface
SyncUps
Instant meetings.
Stay in flow.
Personal Planner
Plan your day perfectly.
focus session from 9-10am. AI Time-blocking 2 sessions
AI Notetaker
Meetings managed by your agent.
Key Takeaways: Discussed launching new campaing, Task created UI Refinements. 1:1 Amy / Andrew meeting with record button and audio transcript.
Team Scheduling
Optimized schedules for every team.
Image of a January calendar with non-workdays highlighted in yellow and workdays highlighted in blue.

More powerful features. Same flexible foundation.

Teams Hub Feature
Teams Hub

Everything about your team - from priorities to performance.

Learn more
Team Priorities
Team Priorities

Keep everyone perfectly focused and always aligned.

Learn more
Subfolders Feature
SubfoldersJoin Beta

Finally, organization beyond your imagination.

Learn more
Personal Tasks
Personal Tasks

Your own private list to put tasks. Complete with views, automations, and agents.

Custom Fields by Task Type Feature
Custom Fields by Task TypeJoin Beta

Flexibility that scales - objects with fields of your choice.

Teams Hub Feature
Teams Hub

Everything about your team - from priorities to performance.

Learn more
Team Priorities
Team Priorities

Keep everyone perfectly focused and always aligned.

Learn more
Subfolders Feature
SubfoldersJoin Beta

Finally, organization beyond your imagination.

Learn more
Personal Tasks
Personal Tasks

Your own private list to put tasks. Complete with views, automations, and agents.

Custom Fields by Task Type Feature
Custom Fields by Task TypeJoin Beta

Flexibility that scales - objects with fields of your choice.

A New Era of Craft and Quality

ClickUp interface showcaseClickUp interface showcase
Top Performance

Work at the Speed of Thought

Instant
Loading tasks, chats, and more.
100ms
State of the art client-side data store.
Refined interface design showcaseRefined interface design showcase
Refined Craft

Every detail, rethought with purpose

Craft arrives at ClickUp. Every pixel hand-perfected for a product that’s faster, cleaner, and more refined than ever.

Quality Satisfaction Index

Quality is our new KPI

We surveyed 100,000+ users. NO BS. Yes or no question — published publicly.

89.2%
Live Index
Next milestone
Headshot of Zeb Evans, CEO of ClickUp

A new era of humans, with Agents.

super hero mask
noisedecorationagentagentagent with mask
TRIAGE TASKS, WRITES PROJECT UPDATES
ACCESS TO 500+ TOOLS
VIBE CODE AN AGENT
PROJECT MANAGER
Triage tasks, writes project updates
PROJECT MANAGER
UPDATE TASK
CREATE EVENT
SEND EMAIL
COMPLETE TASK
ClickUp Brain icon

ClickUp Brain

The only AI that works where you work

@Brain Agent

Use @Brain for a 24/7 intelligent assistant.

Brain feature interface
Ambient Answers

Humans no longer answer questions.

AI models interface
Project Manager

Never manually assign tasks again.

Autopilot agents interface
Brain Max Logo

Type 4x faster with AI Talk to Text — instantly perfected to write like you.

Save 2 hours every day, guaranteed.

Replaces

Available for Windows, Chrome and Mac
audio glow

Product Hunt

#1 Product of the Week

Brain Max interface

Your company's AI

A superhuman brain built for you and your team.

Brain Max interface

Connected to 50+ apps

Superpowers to complete 500+ human tasks.

Brain Max interface

Every AI

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini — unlimited.

ClickUp Icon

Get ClickUp 4.0 today

ClickUp Interface Mockup
ClickUp 4.0 phone