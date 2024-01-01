Kickstart your journey with confidence and drive impact from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Starting a new role as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) can be both exciting and daunting. The key to a successful transition lies in a well-crafted 30-60-90 Day Plan. With ClickUp's specialized template, both the hiring manager and the new employee can seamlessly navigate this crucial period. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Public Accountants empowers CPAs to:

Absolutely, crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Public Accountants is crucial for a successful start in a new role. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set clear expectations or the new employee eager to make a great impression, these steps will guide you through the process smoothly:

1. Understand the Role and Expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

Begin by outlining the key responsibilities, goals, and expectations for the new Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Clearly define what success looks like at the end of the 30-60-90 Day period.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to create measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

For the New Employee:

Review the job description and discuss with the hiring manager to gain a thorough understanding of what is expected from you. Identify key deliverables and milestones for each phase of the plan.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to break down your responsibilities into manageable steps.

2. Establish Learning Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Identify training resources and opportunities for the new CPA to upskill and enhance their knowledge in relevant areas. Provide access to necessary tools and software.

Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to compile training materials and resources for easy access.

For the New Employee:

Set personal learning goals aligned with the requirements of the role. Determine areas where you can improve your skills and knowledge to excel in your position.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track your progress on each learning goal.

3. Build Relationships

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new CPA to key team members, stakeholders, and clients. Foster a collaborative environment where the CPA feels supported and part of the team.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and assign tasks accordingly.

For the New Employee:

Proactively engage with colleagues, supervisors, and clients to build rapport and establish professional relationships. Seek mentorship opportunities to accelerate your learning curve.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule networking meetings and check-ins with key stakeholders.

4. Set SMART Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the CPA to set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. Regularly review progress and provide feedback.

Implement Automations in ClickUp to automate progress tracking and send reminders for goal check-ins.

For the New Employee:

Work with your manager to define SMART goals that align with the overall objectives of the organization. Ensure that your goals are challenging yet attainable within the specified timeframe.

Organize your goals in the Table view in ClickUp for a clear overview of your objectives.

5. Monitor Progress and Provide Feedback

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-in meetings to review progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Recognize achievements and offer support where needed.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and visualize key performance metrics.

For the New Employee:

Keep a record of your accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned during each phase of the plan. Seek feedback from your manager and actively work on areas of improvement.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp to jot down reflections and action items from feedback sessions.

6. Evaluate and Plan for the Future

For the Hiring Manager:

Evaluate the CPA's performance at the end of the 90-day period. Recognize achievements, provide growth opportunities, and discuss long-term career development within the organization.

Set Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and milestones reached during the evaluation period.

For the New Employee:

Reflect on your progress, accomplishments, and areas for further development. Discuss career goals and growth opportunities with your manager to align on future career pathways.

Utilize Email integration in ClickUp to communicate with your manager about your reflections and aspirations.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Certified Public Accountant can ensure a smooth onboarding process, foster growth, and set the stage for a successful career journey in the accounting field.