Starting a new job can be both exciting and overwhelming. But with a clear plan in place, you can hit the ground running. Here are four steps for both you and your hiring manager to make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Animal Nutritionists:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Onboarding and Orientation

Ensure that the new Animal Nutritionist is set up for success right from day one. Provide them with access to all necessary tools, software, and resources. Schedule an orientation session to introduce them to the team, company culture, and the specific goals and expectations for the role.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to create a detailed onboarding schedule with key dates, meetings, and training sessions.

2. Setting Clear Expectations

Outline the key responsibilities, targets, and objectives for the Animal Nutritionist's first 30, 60, and 90 days. Communicate how success will be measured and provide feedback regularly to ensure they are on track with their goals.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear and measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

For the New Animal Nutritionist:

3. Learning and Training

During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the company's mission, values, and processes. Attend training sessions, shadow experienced team members, and familiarize yourself with the tools and software used in the role.

Take advantage of Docs in ClickUp to create a personalized learning resource that compiles important information and resources for quick reference.

4. Building Relationships and Contributing

In the following 60 and 90 days, aim to deepen your understanding of the business and establish strong relationships with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders. Begin to contribute ideas, solutions, and improvements based on your knowledge and experience.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track your progress, key contributions, and feedback received from team members and supervisors.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Animal Nutritionist can ensure a smooth and successful transition into the role. Good luck on this exciting journey! 🌟