The everything app for marketing teams

Bring your marketing projects, content, and chat into one platform—all powered by AI to accelerate every part of your marketing operations, from strategy to execution.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
Maketing List view with color customization

Trusted by the world’s leading businesses

Booking-dot-com Logo
Tibco Logo
T-Mobile Logo
Spotify Logo
Logitech Logo
IBM Logo
Fortinet Logo

The ClickUp way

Marketing project management is broken,
so we fixed it

Disconnected tools sabotage your marketing momentum. With ClickUp, you can centralize your operations, automate workflows, and collaborate in one place to crush your marketing goals faster.

The old way

  • Disconnected tools that don’t communicate
  • Constant app switching and manual updates
  • Confusing priorities and scattered feedback
  • Delayed approvals and missed deadlines
  • Creative burnout from endless busywork

The ClickUp way

  • Everything in one place—projects, docs, and chat
  • Automated routine tasks, handoffs, and workflows
  • Clear priorities, tracking, and real-time updates
  • Campaigns and projects launch on time, every time
  • AI-powered efficiency that unlocks creativity

ClickUp AI

The world's most complete
AI for marketing teams

Meet the first AI that works across your entire marketing operation. From projects to docs to chat, ClickUp AI eliminates busywork at every step to move marketing projects forward for you.

AI Custom Fields

Automates your marketing workflows

Let ClickUp AI handle your routine marketing tasks—automating content scheduling, creative brief generation, and campaign updates—so you can focus on strategy and creativity.

Agents

Automatically moves conversations forward

ClickUp AI generates tasks and creative briefs, summarizes feedback, and automates meeting notes—ensuring ideas and action items are captured without having to read every message.

connected brain

Helps you find (and answer) anything

Quickly retrieve your marketing collateral, campaign data, and creative assets. ClickUp AI connects relevant tasks, docs, and files from across your Workspace—so you always have the insights you need at your fingertips.

Streamlined workflows

Launch campaigns and projects
on time, every time

Keep your marketing operations efficient with tools that simplify planning, execution, and tracking. From brainstorming to launch, ClickUp empowers your team to stay aligned and deliver marketing impact.

Automations handle your marketing tasks

Automate routine actions like content scheduling, creative approvals, and status updates—freeing your team to focus on crafting compelling campaigns.

automations

Gantt charts to map timelines and dependencies

Visualize your campaign schedules, track milestones, and manage dependencies with interactive Gantt charts—keeping your marketing projects on track from start to finish.

gantt with BG

Forms to streamline requests, feedback, and approvals

Collect campaign requests, customer feedback, or creative approvals in one place—automatically converting them into tasks that kick off your marketing workflows.

Forms broken

AI Notetaker that captures your team calls

Join video and audio calls right in ClickUp. AI Notetaker captures action items and creates tasks while you focus on the conversation—ensuring every meeting moves your marketing ideas forward.

AI Notetaker

Connected Search finds every asset in seconds

Quickly locate marketing collateral, campaign data, and past communications across your Workspace and connected apps—ensuring every insight is at your fingertips when you need it.

AI - Connected search

15+ views to work your way

Customize your view—from lists to Kanban boards to calendars—to manage your marketing workflows, track content production, and monitor campaign progress.

Voting Custom Fields

Dashboards to visualize your progress

Build shareable dashboards with 50+ customizable widgets to monitor key marketing KPIs—campaign performance, content engagement, and team capacity in real time.

Location overview Dashboard

Whiteboards that spark creative collaboration

Collaborate visually on whiteboards that integrate directly with tasks, docs, and chat—turning brainstorming sessions into actionable marketing plans.

Whiteboard

Why teams love ClickUp

Real teams, unreal results

Whether you're busy marketer, growing agency, or global brand—ClickUp scales to your marketing needs—helping you innovate, execute, and reach goals faster.

Integrations

Unlock more power with your favorite marketing tools connected

Turn your apps into a unified powerhouse and bring your workflow into one place. ClickUp integrates with 600+ tools like Slack, Figma, and Google Drive—or build your own with our open API.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

Templates

There's a template for that

Choose from hundreds of customizable templates—from campaign planning to content creation—that help your marketing team hit the ground running.

gantt (3).png

Project Management Template

agile-management.png

Agile Management Template

team_requests.png

Team Requests Template

PRD Doc Product Team Doc.png

Scope of Work Template

OKRs List View.png

OKRs Template

Project Chart Doc view w fill.png

Project Charter Template

ClickUp

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

Unleash your team's marketing potential. Create your free ClickUp Workspace today.

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
whiteboards cta
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime