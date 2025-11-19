AI Powdered Agency management software

Free forever.
A smarter way to manage your agency

Retainers stay controlled when feedback converges with execution

Agencies struggle when projects, people, and communication live across disconnected tools. ClickUp centralizes client work, internal operations, and reporting into a single platform—giving agency leaders full visibility and teams a clear path to execution.

Why agency management is broken

  • Client work spread across multiple tools
  • Projects run late due to unclear ownership
  • Scope changes aren’t tracked or billed properly
  • Team capacity and utilization are hard to see
  • Status reporting takes too much manual effort

How ClickUp fixes it

  • Centralizes client projects, tasks, and timelines
  • Connects client feedback directly to project work
  • Tracks scope changes, approvals, and revisions
  • Gives leaders real-time visibility into workloads
  • Automates updates, so teams focus on billable work
Directing Client Feedback in ClickUp

Agency Management Software Features Purpose-Built for Multi-Client Scaling

Plan workloads, balance retainers and track billable work in real time, so your team maintains clarity, capacity and on-time delivery.

ClickUp Views
15+ Views Built for Retainer Control
Use Workload, Capacity, Gantt, and Portfolio views to plan resources, balance retainers, and track multi-client delivery. Visualize billable vs. non-billable hours and give clients curated visibility into their work—without exposing internal schedules or budgets.
ClickUp Docs
Docs That Convert Briefs to Workflows
Build SOWs, briefs, and proposals that instantly translate into task workflows with estimated hours and timelines. Keep revisions, proofing, and approvals in one doc—replacing scattered tools and ensuring teams execute against approved scope.
ClickUp Dashboard
Live Profitability Dashboards
Monitor billable hours, retainer burn, workload, and margin in live dashboards—replacing static reporting and manual spreadsheets. Clients gain on-demand visibility into their status; leadership receives instant insight into profitability and capacity.
ClickUp Chat
Centralized Client Feedback with Chat
Capture feedback, track revisions, and manage approvals directly on tasks and creative assets. Threaded comments and versioning maintain clarity, while guest access gives clients visibility without exposing internal budget or resourcing discussions.
ClickUp AI

AI-powered agency management from start to finish

ClickUp AI works across your entire agency workflow, helping teams plan faster, manage clients more effectively, and deliver high-quality work consistently.

Plan work faster
Generate project plans, timelines, and task breakdowns instantly—so teams move from kickoff to execution without delays.
Turn conversations into action
Automatically capture tasks and next steps from client meetings and internal discussions—keeping projects on track.
Get instant agency insights
Search across clients, projects, and files to find answers in seconds—replacing manual reporting and status checks.
1,000+ TEMPLATES IN CLICKUP’S LIBRARY

Scale your agency faster with ready-made templates

Set up proven agency workflows in minutes using customizable templates designed for real client work.

Agency Management Template

Roadmap with Timeline Template

Client Onboarding Template

Client Onboarding Timeline

Scope of Work Template

ClickUp

Manage your agency with less chaos and more control.

Create your free ClickUp Workspace today.

FAQs about ClickUp's Features

Frequently Asked Questions

ClickUp resources for agency management

Learn the systems, templates, and best practices top agencies use in ClickUp to manage clients, teams, and delivery—from onboarding to reporting.

ClickUp Blog
25 Marketing Agency KPIs To Track
Defining KPIs involves breaking down your organizational goals into smaller, more manageable goals defined by data-driven metrics.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
How to Use ClickUp for Agencies
Wrangling projects, delighting clients, and keeping your brilliant minds in sync can feel like herding particularly opinionated cats.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
How to Scale Your Marketing Agency
Suddenly, you need repeatable processes. You need client onboarding templates, shared briefs, and internal reviews.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
10 Free Agency Timesheet Templates
Whether overseeing a creative agency or managing an HR department, these templates are here to make your life easier.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Marketing Agency Structure: Types and Best Practices
The most obvious reason is to ensure your employees understand the chain of command and their duties.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Marketing Agency Leadership: How to Grow Your Agency
But what are the characteristics of a good marketing agency leader? How do your values transform brand culture?
Learn more
