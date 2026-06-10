Small Business Automation Playbook: 7 Workflows That Run Themselves

Manual coordination has a ceiling
In lean teams, work moves because one person keeps it moving. They catch requests from email, chat, and forms, decide what matters, route it to the right owner, chase approvals, and turn scattered progress into updates for clients and leadership. That person is the system, which means your most reliable operator becomes your single point of failure.
📌 The numbers behind that squeeze:
1,200 times
a day is how often workers toggle between apps, losing nearly 4 hours a week just resetting attention ¹
42%
of workplace disruptions come from juggling platforms, emails, and meetings ²
58%
of a knowledge worker's day goes to "work about work" ³ and 41% of their time to low-value, repetitive tasks ⁴
Here's what happened at Gatekeeper, a software development agency, and how automation helped them break the bottleneck:
You only need to automate the handoffs that keep landing on the same person. The 7 recipes below help you do exactly that. Each one gives you a template or AI agent to start with, plus the trigger-and-action setup to build it. You also get real stories from teams already living the payoff.