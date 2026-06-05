Scaling Guide

The Scaling Playbook: From 5 to 50 Employees Without Losing Control

A hands-on guide about the exact moves growing teams make when scrappy workflows stop holding. We show you how to implement each one!
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Quick Overview


You hire a few great people. Then a few more.

But the setup that ran fine with 5 people starts to strain at 15. And those new hires get caught in the middle. Their only hope of getting up to speed? Interrupting whoever sits closest with questions.

And that is one of the unintended consequences of scale: Managers turn into the connective layer that your operational tooling was supposed to be.

The knee-jerk reaction is to treat this as a people problem and hire against it. But the result will be the opposite: more hands on broken wiring only adds to the load. What actually stalled is your operating system. And these three numbers show what that looks like:

  • 19% of the workweek is spent searching for and gathering information, and employees touch roughly 30 digital tools in a single day
  • The average worker switches between apps 1,200 times a day, adding up to nearly four hours a week just spent reorienting after each toggle
  • On average, companies with 75-199 employees used 44 SaaS apps in 2024, and 53% said they'd consolidated redundant apps

The pattern underneath all three is the same: the company outgrew the system that was meant to hold it.

Teams that got ahead of these growing pains run their organizations using a single connected operating system. More importantly, they keep the system simple enough to use, so team members can adopt it easily without unnecessary friction.

This playbook breaks down how to get there: ordered by when the strain typically appears, the exact moves to make and a real company that already took those calls.

Play 01

Put Work and Answers in the Same Place


What breaks first: Context gets fragmented. The task card lives in Trello, and the decision that shaped it lives in a Slack thread or an email. People burn time reassembling the actual context of the work before they can touch the work.

What growing teams build instead: Every file and decision comes attached to the work item itself. So the answer to "Who made this" or "Where did this come from" can be answered without having to look across 4 tools.

Collapse the intake and answers onto one item

  1. Close the side doors. Pick your highest-volume request type and force every version of it to go through a single intake form. The form creates a structured task on submission, not an untracked email or message
  2. Keep context on the task. The briefs, approvals, and any connected links are tracked within the work task, so the next person can find them without hunting
  3. Decide in the open. Record each decision as a comment on the public work item or task. A choice buried in a private DM is just lost context
  4. Retire the shadow tracker. Once the intake form goes live and is running, the spreadsheet that used to mirror it becomes an extra copy to maintain

Example-of-Adding-Conditional-Logic-to-ClickUp-Forms

How Digitalli centralized a scattered intake

A luxury brand communication agency, Digitalli runs content production for clients, and client requests were routed in three different ways. Some requests come through Trello, some by email, and some agreed on a call. Since the processes were not connected, the team rebuilt the context for each request before work could start. They replaced that scattered intake with a single ClickUp Form, so every order now arrives as a structured request with the same details captured each time.

30% efficiency gains after centralizing all content orders into one structured system with a single source of truth.

The trade-off: You'll need to enforce the single intake path for a few weeks before the old habits die. Expect pushback from people who liked the "just email me" shortcut.

ljds

Louis-Jean de SedouyCOO, Digitalli

"We were scattered across Trello, email, and calls — nothing was connected. ClickUp Forms centralized all our content orders into one structured system, giving us a single source of truth. That meant faster decisions and real accountability across the team."

Watch

AI in Action: Absorbing Repetitive Team Questions


As work scales, repeated questions become hidden overhead. See how path8 Productions uses AI to answer those questions faster and reduce the manual back-and-forth.

Play 02

Replace Handholding With Repeatable Workflows


What breaks next: Your best operator becomes the process. They're the only one who knows the real sequence and the dozen exceptions to it. When they take some well-deserved time-off, the work stalls.

The fix: The sequence lives in a template instead of a person. A new request opens with its stages, owners, and due dates already set, so the busiest week routes exactly like the quietest one.

Document your processes before they break

  1. Map one real handoff. Follow a single job from request to done and record the stages it truly moves through, including the messy ones people leave off the whiteboard. That real sequence becomes your status set: Intake → Scoped → In progress → Review → Approved → Done
  2. Save it as a template. Build those statuses, the default subtasks, and the owner assignments into one reusable template. Every new job then opens half-built, with the routine scaffolding already in place
  3. Automate the mechanical steps. When a task reaches Review, have automations in place to assign the reviewer and set the due date automatically. If a required field is blank, it should bounce back to the sender
  4. Stress-test it on a busy week. Push real volume through the template and watch where people work around it. Each workaround marks a genuine design/automation gap

Sales Teams — AI Super Agents — 2026-05-06

How Made In Cookware redesigned delivery in three weeks

One of our customers, Made In Cookware had its operations split across Airtable, Monday, Trello, and Notion. Each tool held one slice of the process but there was no unified way to see what's going on at any given point. To fix it, they built a structured template, so every request enters the same way, then shaped repeatable workflows around it so each service ticket follows one consistent path from open to resolved.

3–5 minutes saved on every ticket after consolidating four tools into one workflow. Migration took three weeks, landed ahead of schedule, and hit 80% adoption in under four months with zero mandates.

The trade-off: The first template will be wrong. That's fine. Stress-test it on a busy week, fix the gaps people route around, then lock it in.

Kris Made In

Kris LevineDirector of Technology, Made In Cookware

"We had three weeks to migrate off Airtable and get the whole company running on ClickUp. We finished ahead of schedule. I've never seen a team this excited to adopt a new platform — we hit 80% adoption in under four months with zero mandates."

Play 03

Make Adoption Easier Than the Old Stack


What slows growing companies down: The fear that getting organized means a brutal migration and a full-time admin to babysit the result. So they postpone it, and the cost of the workarounds keeps climbing in the background.

What actually scales the team: Migrate one thing, one workflow people touch every day, and leave the rest. When the daily driver gets easier, adoption follows without a memo.

Win adoption by starting where it hurts

  1. Move the sorest workflow first. Whatever draws the most complaints and the most volume is your target
  2. Migrate live work only. Bring over what people will open this week, and let dormant projects stay in the old tool
  3. Make the short path the default path. Set up the new workflow with the fewest clicks and toggle tabs. Adoption problems can just be friction problems wearing a disguise
  4. Let the results recruit the rest of the teams. Once one group is visibly faster, showcase the results and prioritize next workflows from there based on the demand that comes to you

pmo visual hero

How Gatekeeper ditched Jira and cut admin tax

The deeper lesson? Treat the rollout like a product launch. Ship the smallest useful version, win one team, and let proof pull the rest forward. Gatekeeper's product and engineering teams ran on Jira, and Sam Pavitt arrived as a committed Jira champion with plans to extend it further. The org moved to ClickUp instead and never switched back. What changed his mind was configurability without the overhead.

0 dedicated admins needed. Two years on, the whole product and engineering organization runs on it. Because the setup is approachable, the people doing the work also maintain it, so adoption never hangs on a central owner.

The trade-off: You have to resist the urge to migrate everything at once. Start with one workflow, prove it works, and let demand pull the rest.

sam pavitt

Sam PavittHead of Product, Gatekeeper

"I joined Gatekeeper as a Jira champion with grand plans to implement it. Two years later, our entire product and engineering org lives in ClickUp, and we've never looked back. It's easier to use, easier to configure, and doesn't require a dedicated admin to run."

Watch

AI in Action: Triaging New Work Automatically


This agentic workflow shows how teams can triage new work faster by catching duplicate tasks, flagging missing information, and recommending the best assignee before delays start stacking up.

Play 04

Standardize the Company Without Flattening Every Team


What starts happening around 20–30 people: Each department invents its own way of working, and the damage surfaces in reporting. When marketing and ops define "done" differently, the two sets of numbers can't be added together. Leadership spends meetings reconciling versions of reality before it can act on any of them.

The structural fix: A thin but shared standard. Two things mean the same everywhere, how "done" is defined and how status rolls up, while everything above that line stays each team's call.

Set a base layer, then let teams build on it

  1. Write the short list of non-negotiables. Name the few fields that must be identical company-wide: owner, status, and definition of done. Stop there. If the list grows past what a manager can recite from memory, it's already too long
  2. Lock the fields, free the views. Push the shared status set and reporting fields to every space as locked defaults, then let each team add the views and Custom Fields that reflect how their work actually looks
  3. Make the standard self-documenting. Put the rules where the work is: a pinned doc in each space and a template that already follows them, so a new team inherits the standard by using the template
  4. Build the leadership view using only shared fields. Because those fields have the same meaning everywhere, a single dashboard can aggregate all of them, and the weekly reconciliation call becomes unnecessary

custom fields

How Meriwest scaled to 80+ users from one team

Even in bigger organizations, the challenge of scaling teams remain the same.Meriwest Credit Union didn't switch the whole company over at once. It started inside a single Digital Innovation team, which used ClickUp to prove out a working model before anyone else touched it. Once that model held, it spread to more than 80 users across departments that each operate differently.

80% utilization in the initial rollout, across 80+ users and multiple departments. Each department layered its own way of working on top of the common base, so the expansion never meant rebuilding from scratch.

The trade-off: You'll face the temptation to over-standardize. Resist it. The shorter the rulebook, the higher the compliance.

Mary Shelton

Mary SheltonAVP of Digital Innovation, Meriwest Credit Union

"What started with our Digital Innovation team has expanded to over 80 users across diverse departments. ClickUp achieved 80% utilization within our initial rollout — the management team had been eagerly anticipating a robust project management platform, and ClickUp delivered impressive results."

Play 05

Kill the Status Chasing Motions


What founders and department leads feel most: Management slowly turns into status collection. A growing share of the week goes to asking people where things stand and passing the answer along to whoever asked first, a motion that yields no decision and moves no work forward.

What the best teams build: The system reports status on its own. Since every task already includes its owner, due date, and state, a dashboard can show the live picture without anyone assembling it by hand. The update meeting shrinks to a link, and the manager's week goes back to decisions.

Turn status updates into a self-serve workflow

  1. Build a dashboard for whoever keeps asking. Each audience that pings you for status gets a saved live dashboard view instead of a written reply
  2. Send the link, save the meeting for decisions. Share the dashboard before the call so no one spends the first fifteen minutes reading numbers aloud
  3. Automate the follow-ups. Set an automation rule to flag an item the day it slips past due and ping its owner directly
  4. Let the system field the questions, too. Many work platforms now include AI that reads live tasks directly. You ask "where are we on the launch?" in plain words, and it answers from the actual work rather than from a status report someone has to keep current

AI Projects 720 x 492

How Matica cut coordination from half a day to one hour

At Matica Biotechnology, project coordination used to eat half of Sarah Link's day: assigning work, wiring up dependencies, and answering the same status questions over email and Teams. The team moved coordination into ClickUp, where each task has its own owner and dependencies, and the current state is displayed on the work itself.

Half a day → one hour of project coordination, once status updates became a self-serve motion. That single change pulled the recurring coordination work down dramatically.

The trade-off: Some stakeholders will still want the verbal update. Send them the dashboard link the day before the meeting and let the data do the talking.

Sarah link

Sarah LinkDirector, Project Operations, Matica Biotechnology

"I didn't realize how archaic our previous software was until we found ClickUp. Now, I can assign tasks and create dependencies with ease. What used to take me half the day hardly takes an hour. It also reduces emails and Teams messages as everyone can check the project status themselves — leaving me more time to complete strategic tasks."

The Numbers

What the ROI Looks Like When the System Catches Up With Growth


One thing connects every number here: the team moved early. Each built its operating system with smaller teams first, and iterated from there.

80% utilization

In the initial rollout, across 80+ users and multiple departments.

3–5 min saved per ticket

After consolidating four tools into one workflow.

½ day → 1 hour

Of project coordination, once status updates became self-serve.

0 dedicated admins

Needed after the product and engineering org moved off Jira.

Next Steps

Your Practical Sequence, 5 to 50


You don't have to run all five plays at once. In the awkward middle, this is the order that compounds: each step makes the next one cheaper, and none of them needs an enterprise rollout to begin.

  1. Audit where work actually lives. Walk one real project from start to finish and write down every place it touched
  2. Move one high-friction workflow first. Intake, delivery, hiring, and customer handoffs are the usual starting points. Choose by daily pain: the sorest workflow earns the fastest goodwill
  3. Tie context, owners, and status to that workflow. Keep the work and its reasoning on the same item, so the next person inherits both at once
  4. Set a few company-wide rules. Agree on shared statuses and a single home for decisions, then stop adding. The shorter the rulebook, the higher the compliance
  5. Point automation at the admin work first. Killing manual status updates and reminder pings is the quickest visible win, and that early relief is what makes the next team volunteer

Run in that order, the structure shows up without the bureaucracy that usually tags along with it.

See how this works for your team

The right operating system pays off this quarter, while you're still in the thick of growing. See how your current workflows would consolidate into one, and where the scattered stack is costing you time you aren't counting.

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