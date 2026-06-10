The CEO Dashboard Pack: 5 Views That Replace Status Meetings

Somewhere along the path to growth, you lost the ability to see into your own company.

With 5 people, you saw everything because everybody was in the same room. By the time you add the 50th team member, the work is happening across a dozen tools and teams. At this point, no one person or tool can hold the whole picture.

This forces leaders to fall back on time-trusted rituals, such as the weekly status meeting, to make sense of what's happening. While it seems like a necessary aspect of growth, that weekly status rebuild also extracts a real tax from your forward momentum.

Because the meeting on the calendar is simply a sign. Here's the actual tax:

Executives spent 5.3 hours a week in unproductive meetings in 2024, up 51% from 3.5 hours in 2019

in unproductive meetings in 2024, up 51% from 3.5 hours in 2019 Every 2 minutes a knowledge worker is interrupted during core hours by a meeting, email, or ping: 275 times a day

a knowledge worker is interrupted during core hours by a meeting, email, or ping: 275 times a day Most leaders would try to fix this by tightening the recap. But the teams that get out of the cycle work upstream of it and are 2x more productive

They decide what leadership should be able to see without asking, then build a small set of views that show it on demand. Five views carry most of the load. Each settles a question a CEO keeps asking out loud, and each can be read in under a minute.

P.S. The examples run on ClickUp, where this pack was assembled, but the broader moves should work across any dashboard.