See your SaaS stack savings

Tool Sprawl Calculator

Select the tools your team uses and see your personalized savings report in under 2 minutes.

HOW IT WORKS

Your Savings Report in 3 Steps

1
Select Your Tools
Pick the apps your team uses across 13 categories: PM, chat, docs, whiteboards, and more.
2
Enter Team Size
Optionally adjust per-user pricing to match your actual contracts.
3
Get Your Report
See total spend, recommended ClickUp plan, and estimated annual savings. Export as PDF.
TOOL CONSOLIDATION

Stop Paying for Tools That Don't Talk to Each Other

The calculator shows the problem. ClickUp is the fix.

One Platform, Not Twelve

The calculator covers 13 categories of work tools: chat, email, notes, file storage, project management, whiteboards, video calls, AI writing, AI coding, AI agents, time tracking, HR/payroll, and security. ClickUp natively replaces the majority of these in a single workspace, so you stop paying for overlapping features across disconnected apps. Fewer logins, fewer invoices, fewer integration headaches.

AI Built In, Not Bolted On

ClickUp Brain gives your team access to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini plus AI Super Agents that automate workflows autonomously. The Everything AI plan ($28/user/month) includes unlimited AI writing, notetaking, image generation, and enterprise search. No separate AI subscription, no copy-pasting between tools, no per-query billing surprises.

Honest Savings, Not Hype

This calculator shows what ClickUp replaces fully, what it replaces partially, and what it doesn't replace at all. It detects bundled subscriptions like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 to avoid double-counting savings. HR/payroll and endpoint security tools stay in your stack because we only count the savings that are real. Transparency builds trust, and trust builds better buying decisions.

FAQs

Common Questions

Tool sprawl is the uncontrolled accumulation of software applications across an organization. The average company uses 101+ SaaS apps (Okta, 2025), and enterprises waste an average of $18M annually on unused or duplicate licenses (Zylo, 2026). It increases costs, creates security blind spots, and forces employees to context-switch up to 1,200 times per day (Harvard Business Review, 2022).

Select the work tools your team currently uses across 13 categories, enter your team size, and optionally adjust pricing. The calculator detects bundled subscriptions, totals your current spend, recommends a ClickUp plan, and shows your estimated annual savings in a personalized report you can export as a PDF.

The calculator uses publicly available per-user pricing for each tool. You can override any price to match your actual contract terms. Actual savings depend on your negotiated rates, billing terms, and the specific ClickUp plan you choose.

ClickUp replaces project management tools (Asana, Monday, Jira, Trello), docs and wikis (Notion, Confluence), team chat (Slack), whiteboards (Miro), time tracking (Toggl, Clockify), goals (Lattice), and AI writing assistants. The calculator is transparent about what ClickUp does not replace: HR/payroll, security tools, and video conferencing.

Yes, completely free. Enter your email to receive your personalized savings report, which you can also download as a PDF. Your data is handled per ClickUp's privacy policy.

SaaS spend per employee averages $9,643 per year, projected to exceed $10,800 by 2026 (Zylo, 2026 SaaS Management Index). For a 100-person company, that is nearly $1 million annually in software costs. Organizations with strong governance keep this below $7,500 per employee while maintaining productivity.

Tool sprawl creates significant security risks. 65% of SaaS apps are adopted without IT approval (Gartner, 2024), and 73% of security breaches involve unsanctioned applications (IBM Security, 2023). Each additional app expands your attack surface with more credentials, more data storage locations, and more potential access points. Consolidating into a SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified platform like ClickUp reduces this exposure dramatically.

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SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT