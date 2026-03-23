FREE TOOL

Free Time Card Calculator

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Time Tracking

This free time card calculator gives you a quick way to total work hours and calculate overtime. ClickUp's Time Tracking does everything this calculator does and more, with live timers, automatic timesheets, team-wide management, overtime compliance, and payroll integrations.

Learn more about ClickUp Time Tracking
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FREE CALCULATOR

Total Your Hours in Seconds, Not Spreadsheets

Everything you need to calculate work hours, breaks, and overtime in one free tool.

Weekly & Biweekly Pay Periods

Switch between a 7-day week and a full 14-day biweekly cycle with one toggle. The calculator adjusts automatically so your totals match the exact pay period your employer uses. No more splitting calculations across two separate timecards.

Automatic Break & Overtime Math

Enter your lunch or rest break duration and it's subtracted from your daily total instantly. Turn on overtime tracking with custom thresholds (daily, weekly, or both) and the calculator separates regular from overtime hours so your payroll numbers are ready to submit.

Decimal Conversion & Pay Calculation

Every total displays in both hours:minutes and decimal format side by side. Add your hourly rate and the calculator shows regular pay, overtime pay, and gross pay. Export to PDF or CSV when you're done. All of it happens in your browser with nothing stored on a server.
FREE CALCULATOR

What You Can Do With This Calculator

A full-featured time card calculator built for real payroll workflows.

Fill in your start and end times for each day of the week. The calculator accepts both 12-hour (AM/PM) and 24-hour military time formats. Leave blank days empty and they won't affect your totals. You can also add multiple shifts per day for split schedules.

Fill in your start and end times for each day of the week. The calculator accepts both 12-hour (AM/PM) and 24-hour military time formats. Leave blank days empty and they won't affect your totals. You can also add multiple shifts per day for split schedules.
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Ready to Automate Your Team's Time Tracking?

This calculator totals hours. ClickUp tracks them automatically with live timers, timesheets, and payroll-ready reports.
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Free Time Card Calculator vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against the most popular time card calculators on the web.

Feature
Free
Redcort
Calculator Soup
TimeClick
Biweekly Pay Periods Yes Weekly only Manual setup Weekly only
Lunch & Break Deduction Yes Yes Yes Yes
Multiple Shifts Per Day Up to 3 No Limited No
Military (24-Hour) Time Yes No Yes Yes
Overtime Calculation Custom thresholds No Yes Yes
Decimal Time Conversion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Pay Rate & Gross Pay Yes No Yes Yes
CSV Export Yes Print only Email only PDF only
Biweekly Pay Periods
ClickUp Yes
Redcort Weekly only
Calculator Soup Manual setup
TimeClick Weekly only
Lunch & Break Deduction
ClickUp Yes
Redcort Yes
Calculator Soup Yes
TimeClick Yes
Multiple Shifts Per Day
ClickUp Up to 3
Redcort No
Calculator Soup Limited
TimeClick No
Military (24-Hour) Time
ClickUp Yes
Redcort No
Calculator Soup Yes
TimeClick Yes
Overtime Calculation
ClickUp Custom thresholds
Redcort No
Calculator Soup Yes
TimeClick Yes
Decimal Time Conversion
ClickUp Yes
Redcort Yes
Calculator Soup Yes
TimeClick Yes
Pay Rate & Gross Pay
ClickUp Yes
Redcort No
Calculator Soup Yes
TimeClick Yes
CSV Export
ClickUp Yes
Redcort Print only
Calculator Soup Email only
TimeClick PDF only
COMMON QUESTIONS

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using this free time card calculator.
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