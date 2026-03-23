Also available in ClickUp
This free time card calculator gives you a quick way to total work hours and calculate overtime. ClickUp's Time Tracking does everything this calculator does and more, with live timers, automatic timesheets, team-wide management, overtime compliance, and payroll integrations.Learn more about ClickUp Time Tracking
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See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against the most popular time card calculators on the web.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Redcort
|
Calculator Soup
|
TimeClick
|Biweekly Pay Periods
|Yes
|Weekly only
|Manual setup
|Weekly only
|Lunch & Break Deduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple Shifts Per Day
|Up to 3
|No
|Limited
|No
|Military (24-Hour) Time
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Overtime Calculation
|Custom thresholds
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Decimal Time Conversion
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pay Rate & Gross Pay
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|CSV Export
|Yes
|Print only
|Email only
|PDF only