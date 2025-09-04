Marketing ROI, sometimes called Return on Marketing Investment (ROMI), measures how much revenue you generate compared to what you spend on marketing. It helps you see whether campaigns are profitable and how efficiently resources are being used. In simple terms, it tells you if your marketing is making money or just costing money.

How to use ClickUp's marketing ROI calculator

Using the calculator is simple.

Enter your marketing spend and the revenue generated from your campaign in the input boxes.

The tool instantly shows your ROI percentage and net profit.

No sign-in, no waiting. It’s a quick way to check if your efforts are paying off and to compare different campaigns side by side.

Why calculate marketing ROI

Calculating marketing ROI is an important marketing KPI that keeps you focused on outcomes instead of just activities. It helps justify budgets, highlight winning campaigns, and identify where money is wasted. For small teams and large businesses alike, ROI makes marketing performance visible and measurable, giving you clarity before you decide your next move.

What is a good marketing ROI

A “good” marketing ROI depends on your industry, product margins, and growth goals. Many experts consider 5:1 revenue-to-spend as strong, while 10:1 is exceptional. For example, spending $10,000 on marketing and generating $50,000 in revenue gives you a solid 5:1 ROI, while $10,000 driving $100,000 in revenue is an outstanding 10:1 ROI.

Even lower ratios can be healthy if customer lifetime value is high. The key is consistency and improving ROI over time, not chasing one-off big wins.