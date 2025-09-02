Try ClickUp
✅ Run your sales with real-time dashboards
✅ Automate follow-ups and task handoffs
✅ Maximize producitivity—sell smarter now
A sales productivity calculator measures how effectively your sales reps convert working hours into sales revenue. Instead of guessing where time is lost, this tool shows you the relationship between hours spent selling and sales output per rep.
By running different scenarios, sales leaders can quickly optimize sales time, identify inefficiencies, and set realistic targets to improve rep performance and eventually grow sales efficiency.
Using the tool is simple and only takes a minute:
Enter your team’s details: The number of sales reps, average hours worked per week, monthly revenue, and the hours each rep spends actively selling (vs. admin or non-selling tasks)
Set your baseline: See where your team stands currently in terms of time spent selling and revenue earned per hour
Adjust the slider: Move the slider to see how spending more time on sales activities increases team productivity
Compare productivity: Instantly see current vs. optimized sales productivity results
See the bigger picture: Use the summary at the end to assess how small productivity gains for your sales team lead to exponential gains in sales revenue
Using a sales efficiency calculator like this one gives you multiple advantages:
Ready to see how much more your team could achieve? Try our free sales productivity calculator now and uncover opportunities to improve sales efficiency, increase revenue, and give your reps more time to do what they do best—sell.