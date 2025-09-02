A sales productivity calculator measures how effectively your sales reps convert working hours into sales revenue. Instead of guessing where time is lost, this tool shows you the relationship between hours spent selling and sales output per rep.

By running different scenarios, sales leaders can quickly optimize sales time, identify inefficiencies, and set realistic targets to improve rep performance and eventually grow sales efficiency.

How to use the sales productivity calculator

Using the tool is simple and only takes a minute:

Enter your team’s details: The number of sales reps, average hours worked per week, monthly revenue, and the hours each rep spends actively selling (vs. admin or non-selling tasks)

Set your baseline: See where your team stands currently in terms of time spent selling and revenue earned per hour

Adjust the slider: Move the slider to see how spending more time on sales activities increases team productivity

Compare productivity: Instantly see current vs. optimized sales productivity results

See the bigger picture: Use the summary at the end to assess how small productivity gains for your sales team lead to exponential gains in sales revenue

Benefits of a sales productivity calculator

Using a sales efficiency calculator like this one gives you multiple advantages:

Clarity: Measure the true productivity of your sales reps

Actionable insights: Identify how non-selling time is impacting revenue

Scenario modeling: Forecast revenue potential if reps optimized selling hours

Data-led decisions: Build a stronger case for sales enablement investments

Performance evaluation: Compare performance benchmarks across teams or reps

Best practices for improving sales productivity

Eliminate low-value tasks by automating reporting, scheduling, CRM updates, etc. Support sales reps with smart tools so they spend more time selling and less time on admin Set realistic productivity goals based on selling hours, not just quota targets Provide teams with the necessary training and enablement they need to enhance performance Track progress over time to ensure efficiency gains translate into sustained revenue growth

Try our free sales productivity calculator

Ready to see how much more your team could achieve? Try our free sales productivity calculator now and uncover opportunities to improve sales efficiency, increase revenue, and give your reps more time to do what they do best—sell.