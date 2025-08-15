Your sales win rate is the percentage of opportunities you successfully close compared to the total number of deals you’ve pursued. In other words, it answers the critical question: Out of all the chances we had, how often did we win?
Tracking this metric isn’t just a vanity exercise—it’s a direct reflection of the health of your sales process. It helps you evaluate strategy effectiveness, identify improvement areas, and compare your performance to industry benchmarks.
Sales Win Rate = (Total Deals Won ÷ (Total Deals Won + Total Deals Lost)) × 100
Example: If you won 40 deals and lost 60, your calculation would look like this: (40 ÷ (40 + 60)) × 100 = 40%
That means your team closed 40% of the opportunities they worked on.
Using the calculator is simple:
This gives you a quick, data-backed view of how well your team is converting opportunities into actual revenue.
Monitoring this number regularly allows you to:
For best results, review your sales win rate monthly or quarterly.
Boosting your win rate often comes down to optimizing your people, processes, and priorities:
