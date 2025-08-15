Your sales win rate is the percentage of opportunities you successfully close compared to the total number of deals you’ve pursued. In other words, it answers the critical question: Out of all the chances we had, how often did we win?

Tracking this metric isn’t just a vanity exercise—it’s a direct reflection of the health of your sales process. It helps you evaluate strategy effectiveness, identify improvement areas, and compare your performance to industry benchmarks.

Sales win rate formula

Sales Win Rate = (Total Deals Won ÷ (Total Deals Won + Total Deals Lost)) × 100

Example: If you won 40 deals and lost 60, your calculation would look like this: (40 ÷ (40 + 60)) × 100 = 40%

That means your team closed 40% of the opportunities they worked on.

How to use this sales win rate calculator

Using the calculator is simple:

Enter the number of deals your team won.

Enter the number of deals your team lost.

Instantly see your sales win rate displayed as a percentage.

This gives you a quick, data-backed view of how well your team is converting opportunities into actual revenue.

When to calculate your sales win rate

Monitoring this number regularly allows you to:

Measure sales team performance

Compare results with industry averages

Identify bottlenecks in your sales funnel

Evaluate new tools or strategies

Track progress after implementing changes

For best results, review your sales win rate monthly or quarterly.

How to improve your sales win rate

Boosting your win rate often comes down to optimizing your people, processes, and priorities: