Instead of guessing your way through your marketing budget, here's a quick roadmap to success!

Start with the basics Identify your revenue and business goals (such as boosting leads or driving brand awareness) Review past campaign performance data Decide how much of your revenue to allocate to the marketing budget (traditionally, businesses allocate 5-10% of revenue to marketing; startups often go higher)

Once you have your figures, break them down by channel: digital ads, content creation, events, email marketing, tools, and so on.

But avoid doing all this in spreadsheets—turn it into something intuitive and visual with the ClickUp Marketing Budget Template. This beginner-friendly, out-of-the-box solution gives you visual control from day one.

Set and track team goals with the Marketing Goals View, and visualize all campaign schedules in one place with the Timeline View. Track spending across campaigns with the Cost Tracker View and Campaign Type Spend View, so you know when and where to make adjustments.

How to Use the Marketing Budget Calculator Effectively

Budget planning isn't just number-crunching—it's strategic planning in action.

Set up smart: Load your revenue, budgets, and performance data into the calculator. Define SMART marketing goals that actually move the needle

Work visually: Create tasks with clear statuses like Running, On Hold, and Complete, and use Custom Fields such as Impact, Campaign Type, Budget, Balance, and Spend for granular detail. Instantly visualize progress across five powerful views, including Timeline, Cost Tracker, Campaign Type Spend, and Marketing Goals

Stay agile: Review monthly or quarterly, so you can respond quickly to performance shifts or emerging opportunities. Use ClickUp’s Dashboards to spot underperformers and budget overruns, tag or color-code based on impact, and align your team with priorities using nested subtasks and comments.

Before you know it, your marketing budget becomes a living, breathing resource that directly relates your strategy to marketing ROI.