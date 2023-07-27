Marketing Budget

This template outlines all campaign initiatives by quarter and indicates the goal with which they are aligned. This also keeps track of which activities are active and the expenditures incurred compared to the budget.
Marketing BudgetAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
💯 DONE, ⏸️ ON HOLD, ▶️ RUNNING, ⛔ NOT LIVE, ✅ COMPLETE
- Impact
- Campaign Type
- 💵 Budget
- 💰 Balance
- 💸 Spend
- Goal
- Effort
- Quarter
- Timeline
- Getting Started Guide
- Cost Tracker
- Campaign Type Spend
- Marketing Goals