Year-over-year growth measures the percentage change in a specific metric—like revenue, website traffic, or customer base—over a one-year period. It’s one of the most reliable ways to assess performance because it strips out short-term fluctuations and seasonality, giving you a clear view of true growth.

By focusing on annual changes, you can make better strategic decisions, compare performance over time, and benchmark your progress against competitors or industry averages.

YoY growth formula

YoY Growth (%) = (Current Year Value − Previous Year Value) ÷ Previous Year Value × 100

For example, if your company made $1,200,000 this year and $1,000,000 last year: YoY Growth = (200,000 ÷ 1,000,000) × 100 = 20%

Understanding your YoY growth result

Your YoY growth rate can be positive or negative:

Positive YoY growth → The metric increased, signaling progress. Higher values indicate stronger performance.

Negative YoY growth → The metric declined, pointing to potential challenges that may need immediate attention.

What’s “good” depends on the metric, your industry, and your business goals—but consistent positive growth usually means your strategy is working.

When to calculate YoY growth

Regularly calculating YoY growth keeps you on track for long-term success. Common use cases include: