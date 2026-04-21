Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create basic sprint planning templates for individual use or small teams. ClickUp Sprints does everything this tool does and more, with automated sprint creation, velocity tracking across multiple sprints, burndown charts that update in real-time, integrated sprint retrospectives, task dependencies, and team collaboration features built for engineering and product teams working in agile environments.Learn more about ClickUp Sprints
FEATURE COMPARISON
See how our free tool stacks up against downloadable templates and SaaS platforms
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Smartsheet
|
Asana
|
Miro
|Interactive browser-based tool
|Yes
|No
|Signup needed
|Signup needed
|No download required
|Yes
|Excel required
|Yes
|Yes
|Real-time capacity utilization
|Live updates
|Manual formulas
|Yes
|No
|Multi-format export (Excel, Word, PDF)
|All 3
|Excel only
|CSV only
|PDF only
|Kanban board visualization
|Built-in
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile-responsive
|Fully responsive
|Desktop only
|Yes
|Yes
|Data privacy (local storage only)
|Never uploaded
|Local file
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored