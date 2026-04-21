Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Sprints

This free tool gives you a quick way to create basic sprint planning templates for individual use or small teams. ClickUp Sprints does everything this tool does and more, with automated sprint creation, velocity tracking across multiple sprints, burndown charts that update in real-time, integrated sprint retrospectives, task dependencies, and team collaboration features built for engineering and product teams working in agile environments.

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AGILE PROJECT PLANNING

Sprint Planning Without the Spreadsheet Chaos

Build professional sprint plans in your browser, then export to any format you need

No Download, No Signup, No Friction

Start planning your sprint instantly in your browser. Add backlog items, estimate story points, assign team members, and visualize capacity—all without creating an account or downloading Excel. Your data stays private on your device.

Real-Time Capacity Planning

See exactly how much work your team can handle. Add team members with their available hours, assign tasks with time estimates, and watch the utilization bar update automatically. Stop guessing whether you're overcommitting.

Export to Excel, Word, or PDF

Build your sprint plan once, export it anywhere. Generate fully formatted Excel spreadsheets with calculations, professional Word documents for stakeholders, or PDFs for archiving—all from a single session with zero manual formatting.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Plan a Successful Sprint

A guided workflow that takes you from sprint goal to export-ready template

Define your sprint parameters in one place: name your sprint, choose the duration (1-4 weeks or custom), pick your start date, and write your sprint goal. The tool automatically calculates your end date and sets up the framework for everything that follows.

Define your sprint parameters in one place: name your sprint, choose the duration (1-4 weeks or custom), pick your start date, and write your sprint goal. The tool automatically calculates your end date and sets up the framework for everything that follows.
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Ready for Full Sprint Management?

This tool creates templates—ClickUp Sprints manages your entire agile workflow with velocity tracking, burndown charts, and team collaboration
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FEATURE COMPARISON

Sprint Planning Template Builder vs. the Competition

See how our free tool stacks up against downloadable templates and SaaS platforms

Feature
Free
Smartsheet
Asana
Miro
Interactive browser-based tool Yes No Signup needed Signup needed
No download required Yes Excel required Yes Yes
Real-time capacity utilization Live updates Manual formulas Yes No
Multi-format export (Excel, Word, PDF) All 3 Excel only CSV only PDF only
Kanban board visualization Built-in No Yes Yes
Mobile-responsive Fully responsive Desktop only Yes Yes
Data privacy (local storage only) Never uploaded Local file Cloud stored Cloud stored
Interactive browser-based tool
ClickUp Yes
Smartsheet No
Asana Signup
Miro Signup
No download required
ClickUp Yes
Smartsheet Excel required
Asana Yes
Miro Yes
Real-time capacity utilization
ClickUp Live
Smartsheet Manual
Asana Yes
Miro No
Multi-format export (Excel, Word, PDF)
ClickUp All 3
Smartsheet Excel
Asana CSV
Miro PDF
Kanban board visualization
ClickUp Built-in
Smartsheet No
Asana Yes
Miro Yes
Mobile-responsive
ClickUp Fully
Smartsheet Desktop
Asana Yes
Miro Yes
Data privacy (local storage only)
ClickUp Never uploaded
Smartsheet Local
Asana Cloud
Miro Cloud
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about sprint planning templates and this tool

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Tools that complement the way you plan and execute agile projects

Estimate sprint work Story Point Calculator Before assigning backlog items to your sprint, use this calculator to estimate story points based on complexity, risk, and effort. Get consistent estimates that help you plan realistic sprint commitments. Try it free
Visualize sprint timeline Gantt Chart Maker After planning your sprint, create a visual timeline showing task sequences, dependencies, and milestone dates. See your entire sprint duration at a glance and export charts for team meetings. Try it free
Capture sprint insights Online Notepad Use this during sprint retrospectives to capture what went well, what didn't, and action items for the next sprint. Markdown support, tabs for organizing notes, and instant export to keep a record of each sprint cycle. Try it free
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