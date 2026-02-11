Free Online Notepad: No Signup, Just Start Writing

Start typing and your notes are saved automatically in your browser. No signup, no account, no fees. This free online notepad works entirely in your browser with autosave, Markdown support, and export to .txt or .md.

Simple to Use

Three Steps. Zero Friction.

From blank page to organized notes in seconds. Here is how simple it is.

testOpen and Start Typing

No signup forms, no email verification, no waiting. Just open the page and your cursor is ready. Start capturing ideas immediately.

Organize with Tabs and Checklists

Create multiple notes using tabs, add checklists for action items, and use Markdown to structure your content. Keep everything in one place.

Export, Share, or Keep Writing

Download notes as .txt or .md files, share a link with your team, or simply keep going. Your notes autosave and persist in your browser until you need them.

Features of This Online Notepad

Everything you need to capture ideas, organize your thoughts, and get things done — right in your browser. No downloads, no signups, no friction.

Write naturally with full Markdown support. Add headings, bold, italic, code blocks, and lists using simple syntax, then toggle to preview mode to see your formatted content rendered instantly. No toolbar menus to hunt through — just type and format.

How Ours Stacks Up

Ours vs. Theirs

Most online notepads give you a blank box and nothing else. Here is what you get with ClickUp.

Free to use

Yes, completely free
Usually free, but some require paid tiers for full features

No signup required

Yes
Most do not require signup for basic use

Autosave

Yes, saved to your browser automatically
Some offer autosave, many do not

Markdown support

Full Markdown with live preview
Rarely supported

Interactive checklists

Yes
Rarely supported

Multiple notes

Yes, with tabbed organization
Typically single note only

Built in templates

Yes (Meeting Notes, Daily Plan, Ideas, Checklist)
Rarely offered

Export to .txt and .md

Yes
Some support .txt only, most offer no export

Shareable link

Yes
Rarely supported

Word count and statistics

Yes, in real time
Occasionally available

Privacy (local storage)

Yes, all data stays in your browser
Varies — some store notes on their servers
