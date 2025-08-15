Story points are a way to estimate the effort and complexity involved in completing a task or user story in Agile project management. Rather than estimating time, teams assign points based on four key factors: complexity, risk, effort and team familiarity
This Agile Story Points Calculator makes it easy to break down and quantify each factor.
Here’s how you can use it:
Begin by selecting values for attributes like
Add Additional Factors
For a more accurate estimate, include advanced parameters like:Dependencies, Testing and integration complexity & Review cycle effort.
View the Final Score
Once you've selected the appropriate levels for each factor, the app instantly calculates a story point estimate using a weighted model. This gives you a consistent, transparent, and objective way to size stories—no more subjective debates or guesswork.
Use this tool before sprint planning to align your team and speed up estimation meetings.
