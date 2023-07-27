Plan, track progress, and manage resources during Sprint Planning by using an Agile Sprint Planning Template. Set expectations considering the team's capacity. Review the discrepancy in the estimate vs actual hours with the scrum team during Sprint Retrospective.
Agile Sprint PlanningAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
-
DONE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO
- Development Status
- Type
- Epics
- Remaining Hours
- Sprint Backlog Items
- Development Status
- Resources
- Getting Started Guide