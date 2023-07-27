Gathering insights from users is an important aspect of the post-implementation stage of an application or website. This ClickUp User Studies template provides a structured way of gathering insights, analyzing the validity, and recommending appropriate actions which may help in making an application or website more user-friendly.
👌🏼 CLOSED, 🔎 ANALYSIS, 💡 RECOMMENDATION, 📥 NEW ENTRY, 🗑️ DISCARDED, ✅ VALIDATION
- Source
- Validation Status
- Software Aspect
- Action
- User Email
- Age Group
- Action Type
- Researcher
- User Type
- User Name
- Date Collected
- User Research Form
- Needs Action
- Insights
- Getting Started Guide
- Research Process