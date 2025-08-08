How to use this Free Online Pomodoro Timer?

Getting started with our pomodoro timer is simple and requires no downloads or sign-ups:

Set Your Task: Choose a single task you want to focus on during your pomodoro session

Start the Timer: Click the start button to begin your 25-minute focused work period

Work Without Distractions: Focus solely on your chosen task until the timer alerts you

Take a Short Break: When the alarm sounds, take a 5-minute break to recharge

Repeat the Cycle: After four pomodoros, take a longer 15-30 minute break

Track Your Progress: Monitor how many pomodoros you complete each day.

You can also customize your pomodoro and break timers and also the notification options using the app settings

When pomodoro sessions aren't enough for your complex projects, ClickUp's integrated time tracking and project management tools provide the comprehensive solution you need.