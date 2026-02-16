Simple to Use

Everything You Need to Build Gantt Charts

Create professional Gantt charts in seconds. No signup. No download. 100% free.

Drag and Drop Task Scheduling

Add tasks, set start dates and durations, then drag to adjust your timeline. Changes update instantly across the entire chart.

Task Dependencies and Milestones

Link tasks with finish to start dependencies so your timeline adjusts automatically. Mark key deliverables as milestones for clear project visibility.

Export and Share Your Charts

Download your Gantt chart as a PNG image for presentations or export task data as CSV for use in spreadsheets and other tools.

Simple & Easy

How It Works

Enter task names, start dates, and durations. Or use AI generation to create tasks from a project description.

Screenshot 2026-02-15 at 9.31.15 PM.png

Screenshot 2026-02-15 at 9.31.15 PM.png
Comparison Table

Compare Your Options

ClickUp Gantt Chart Maker vs Other Tools

See how ClickUp's free Gantt chart maker compares to the most popular alternatives.

Feature
Free
TeamGantt
OnlineGantt
Excel
No signup required Yes Account needed Yes Office license
Task dependencies Yes Yes Limited Manual setup
PNG export Free Paid only No Screenshot only
Progress tracking Yes Paid only No Manual
Scales to full PM tool Full platform Yes No No
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
TeamGantt Account needed
OnlineGantt Yes
Excel Office license
Task dependencies
ClickUp Yes
TeamGantt Yes
OnlineGantt Limited
Excel Manual setup
PNG export
ClickUp Free
TeamGantt Paid only
OnlineGantt No
Excel Screenshot only
Progress tracking
ClickUp Yes
TeamGantt Paid only
OnlineGantt No
Excel Manual
Scales to full PM tool
ClickUp Full platform
TeamGantt Yes
OnlineGantt No
Excel No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about how our free gantt chart creator.

ClickUp

Ready for More Powerful Project Management?

This free Gantt chart maker is just the beginning. ClickUp offers dynamic Gantt charts with real time collaboration, automated dependencies, resource management, and AI powered project planning. Join millions of teams who use ClickUp to manage their work.

ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT