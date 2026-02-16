Create professional Gantt charts in seconds. No signup. No download. 100% free.
Add tasks, set start dates and durations, then drag to adjust your timeline. Changes update instantly across the entire chart.
Link tasks with finish to start dependencies so your timeline adjusts automatically. Mark key deliverables as milestones for clear project visibility.
Download your Gantt chart as a PNG image for presentations or export task data as CSV for use in spreadsheets and other tools.
Enter task names, start dates, and durations. Or use AI generation to create tasks from a project description.
Compare Your Options
See how ClickUp's free Gantt chart maker compares to the most popular alternatives.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
TeamGantt
|
OnlineGantt
|
Excel
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Yes
|Office license
|Task dependencies
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|Manual setup
|PNG export
|Free
|Paid only
|No
|Screenshot only
|Progress tracking
|Yes
|Paid only
|No
|Manual
|Scales to full PM tool
|Full platform
|Yes
|No
|No
Common questions about how our free gantt chart creator.
This free Gantt chart maker is just the beginning. ClickUp offers dynamic Gantt charts with real time collaboration, automated dependencies, resource management, and AI powered project planning. Join millions of teams who use ClickUp to manage their work.