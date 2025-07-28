You just used a free project risk assessment calculator—why stop there? With ClickUp's Free Risk Register Template, you can go from a one-time assessment to a full risk tracking system—all in one place.

Track, categorize and mitigate project risks with custom fields, risk levels, statuses, owners and automated updates.

Whether you're managing a marketing campaign, software rollout or strategic initiative, ClickUp helps you:

Centralize all your risks and responses

Set priorities with custom severity levels

Assign risk owners and deadlines

Link risks to related tasks and docs

Automate follow-ups and status changes And yes—it's free to get started.

Your downloaded report gives you a snapshot. ClickUp gives you the whole picture—real-time, collaborative and scalable. 👉 Try the ClickUp Risk Register Template now and get structure, visibility and peace of mind for your next project.