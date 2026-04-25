Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to visualize task priorities using proven frameworks like the Eisenhower Matrix and Impact/Effort grids. ClickUp's Task Priorities takes this to the next level with automated priority assignment, priority-based filtering across all your projects, workload balancing views, and team-wide priority alignment. Assign priorities once and watch them cascade across timelines, boards, and calendars.Learn more about ClickUp's Task Priorities
TOOL COMPARISON
See why this free tool beats template downloads and signup-gated platforms.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Smartsheet
|
Asana
|
Miro
|Instant browser access
|Yes
|File download
|Account needed
|Account needed
|No signup required
|Zero auth
|Yes
|No
|No
|Interactive drag & drop
|Built-in
|Static file
|Limited
|Yes
|Multiple matrix types
|3 frameworks
|6+ templates
|Manual setup
|Manual setup
|Custom axis labels
|Fully custom
|No
|With setup
|Yes
|One-click PNG export
|Instant
|Manual
|Screenshot
|Yes
|Works on mobile
|Fully responsive
|Excel required
|App needed
|App needed