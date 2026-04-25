Feature Prioritization Matrix Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Task Priorities

This free tool gives you a quick way to visualize task priorities using proven frameworks like the Eisenhower Matrix and Impact/Effort grids. ClickUp's Task Priorities takes this to the next level with automated priority assignment, priority-based filtering across all your projects, workload balancing views, and team-wide priority alignment. Assign priorities once and watch them cascade across timelines, boards, and calendars.

Learn more about ClickUp's Task Priorities
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PROJECT PLANNING

Stop Guessing What Matters Most

Transform your to-do list into a visual decision-making framework in seconds.

See Your Priorities Instantly

Plot tasks on a 2x2 matrix and watch them organize themselves into clear categories: what to do first, what to schedule, what to delegate, and what to eliminate. No more mental gymnastics deciding where to start.

Choose Your Framework

Pick the Eisenhower Matrix for time management, the Impact-Effort Matrix for product planning, or create a custom grid with your own criteria. The same tool adapts to strategic decisions, daily tasks, and team planning sessions.

Export and Share in One Click

Turn your matrix into a PNG image instantly. Drop it into presentations, email it to stakeholders, or save it for your records. No account walls, no software downloads, just results.
FEATURES

What You Can Do With This Tool

Everything you need to organize tasks by priority, with zero friction.

Switch between Eisenhower (Urgent/Important), Impact-Effort, or fully customizable 2x2 grids. Each framework highlights different decision criteria, so you can pick the one that fits your planning session, project review, or daily workflow.

Switch between Eisenhower (Urgent/Important), Impact-Effort, or fully customizable 2x2 grids. Each framework highlights different decision criteria, so you can pick the one that fits your planning session, project review, or daily workflow.
ClickUp

Ready to Manage Priorities Across Your Entire Team?

This free tool works great for one-off planning sessions. ClickUp's Task Priorities keep your team aligned on what matters most, every single day.
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TOOL COMPARISON

Prioritization Matrix Maker vs. the Competition

See why this free tool beats template downloads and signup-gated platforms.

Feature
Free
Smartsheet
Asana
Miro
Instant browser access Yes File download Account needed Account needed
No signup required Zero auth Yes No No
Interactive drag & drop Built-in Static file Limited Yes
Multiple matrix types 3 frameworks 6+ templates Manual setup Manual setup
Custom axis labels Fully custom No With setup Yes
One-click PNG export Instant Manual Screenshot Yes
Works on mobile Fully responsive Excel required App needed App needed
Instant browser access
ClickUp Yes
Smartsheet File download
Asana Account needed
Miro Account needed
No signup required
ClickUp Zero auth
Smartsheet Yes
Asana No
Miro No
Interactive drag & drop
ClickUp Built-in
Smartsheet Static file
Asana Limited
Miro Yes
Multiple matrix types
ClickUp 3 frameworks
Smartsheet 6+ templates
Asana Manual setup
Miro Manual setup
Custom axis labels
ClickUp Fully custom
Smartsheet No
Asana With setup
Miro Yes
One-click PNG export
ClickUp Instant
Smartsheet Manual
Asana Screenshot
Miro Yes
Works on mobile
ClickUp Fully responsive
Smartsheet Excel required
Asana App needed
Miro App needed
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Turn priorities into action with tools that help you execute and track.

Schedule priorities Gantt chart maker Once you know what to tackle first, build a timeline showing when each task needs to happen. Drag tasks along a calendar to visualize dependencies and deadlines. Try it free
Break tasks into steps Checklist maker Your prioritization matrix identifies the "Do First" quadrant. Now break those high-priority items into actionable checklists so you can start making progress immediately. Try it free
Document your thinking Notepad As you prioritize, capture the reasoning behind each decision. Document why certain tasks landed in "Do First" versus "Delegate" so your future self (and your team) understands the context. Try it free
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