Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create and export personal checklists. ClickUp's Task Checklists do everything this tool does and more, with team collaboration, reusable checklist templates, assignees on individual items, and automations that trigger when items are completed.Learn more about ClickUp Task Checklists
HOW WE COMPARE
See how ClickUp's free checklist maker stacks up against other popular tools.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Checkli
|
Cheqmark
|
Canva
|No Signup Required
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes
|Account needed
|Sections & Groups
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Starter Templates
|8 included
|Signup needed
|Design only
|Design only
|PDF Export
|Free
|No
|Paid only
|Yes
|Drag & Drop Reorder
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Progress Tracking
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Copy to Clipboard
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|100% Free (No Paywalls)
|Yes
|Freemium
|Freemium
|Freemium