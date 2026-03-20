Free Tools

Free Checklist Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need a more powerful, collaborative tool? Try ClickUp Task Checklists

This free tool gives you a quick way to create and export personal checklists. ClickUp's Task Checklists do everything this tool does and more, with team collaboration, reusable checklist templates, assignees on individual items, and automations that trigger when items are completed.

Learn more about ClickUp Task Checklists
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FREE TOOL

Stay Organized, Get It Done

Build clear, structured checklists in seconds and take them anywhere.

Sections Keep Things Tidy

Group related items under labeled section headers so your checklist has real structure. Whether you are breaking a project into phases or separating categories in a packing list, sections make long checklists scannable and easy to follow.

Start From a Template

Skip the blank page. Choose from 8 prebuilt starter templates covering common scenarios like project launches, moving day, event planning, and travel packing. Pick one, customize it, and you are ready to go.

Export to PDF or Print

When you need a hard copy or a shareable file, generate a clean PDF of your entire checklist with one click. Everything is formatted with your title, sections, and item status included. You can also print directly from your browser.
HOW IT WORKS

What You Can Do With This Checklist Maker

A walkthrough of the key features that make this the most capable free checklist tool available.

Type a checklist item and press Enter to add it instantly. Click any item to edit its text inline. Drag and drop items to reorder them, or use keyboard arrow controls for accessibility. Every interaction auto-saves to your browser so nothing is lost.

Type a checklist item and press Enter to add it instantly. Click any item to edit its text inline. Drag and drop items to reorder them, or use keyboard arrow controls for accessibility. Every interaction auto-saves to your browser so nothing is lost.
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Ready for Team Checklists That Scale?

ClickUp brings your checklists into a full project management workspace with reusable templates, item assignees, and automations.
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HOW WE COMPARE

Free Checklist Maker vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free checklist maker stacks up against other popular tools.

Feature
Free
Checkli
Cheqmark
Canva
No Signup Required Yes Limited Yes Account needed
Sections & Groups Yes No No No
Starter Templates 8 included Signup needed Design only Design only
PDF Export Free No Paid only Yes
Drag & Drop Reorder Yes Yes No Yes
Progress Tracking Yes No No No
Copy to Clipboard Yes No No No
100% Free (No Paywalls) Yes Freemium Freemium Freemium
No Signup Required
ClickUp Yes
Checkli Limited
Cheqmark Yes
Canva Account needed
Sections & Groups
ClickUp Yes
Checkli No
Cheqmark No
Canva No
Starter Templates
ClickUp 8 included
Checkli Signup needed
Cheqmark Design only
Canva Design only
PDF Export
ClickUp Free
Checkli No
Cheqmark Paid only
Canva Yes
Drag & Drop Reorder
ClickUp Yes
Checkli Yes
Cheqmark No
Canva Yes
Progress Tracking
ClickUp Yes
Checkli No
Cheqmark No
Canva No
Copy to Clipboard
ClickUp Yes
Checkli No
Cheqmark No
Canva No
100% Free (No Paywalls)
ClickUp Yes
Checkli Freemium
Cheqmark Freemium
Canva Freemium
COMMON QUESTIONS

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about this free checklist maker.
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