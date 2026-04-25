Empathy Map Template

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Empathy Map Whiteboard Template

This free tool gives you a quick way to build and export a single empathy map, right in your browser. ClickUp's Empathy Map Whiteboard Template does everything this tool does and more: real-time collaboration with your whole team, comments and mentions, the ability to turn insights directly into tasks and sprint work, version history, and persistent team workspaces that outlive a single session. Use this tool when you need a fast solo or workshop artifact. Use ClickUp when empathy mapping is part of how your team ships product.

Learn more about ClickUp's Empathy Map Whiteboard Template
Open the Empathy Map Whiteboard Template in ClickUp
FREE TOOL

Map User Thinking Faster

Everything in this tool is built to help you go from blank canvas to a shareable empathy map without friction.

Fill the canvas in minutes

Start with the classic Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels framework, then switch to the extended canvas when you want to capture Pains and Gains too. The structure is already built for you, so you can focus on the user instead of formatting.

Export without signing up

Turn your finished empathy map into a PNG or PDF the moment you're done. It is ideal for workshop recaps, stakeholder reviews, sprint planning, and dropping into decks or docs.

Keep your work private

Your empathy map stays in your browser, with autosave handled locally so you can pick up where you left off. Nothing needs to be sent anywhere just to finish one fast exercise.
FREE TOOL

What You Can Do With This Tool

Use it as a fast solo builder, a workshop artifact, or a lightweight way to capture research synthesis.

Use the classic empathy map when you want a simple Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels view. Toggle to the extended canvas when you want to add Pains and Gains for a fuller picture of customer needs and motivations.

Use the classic empathy map when you want a simple Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels view. Toggle to the extended canvas when you want to add Pains and Gains for a fuller picture of customer needs and motivations.
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Ready to turn insight into action?

This free tool helps you create the empathy map fast. ClickUp helps your team collaborate on it, connect it to tasks, and carry those insights into real product work.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Empathy Map Maker vs. the Competition

Built for fast, no-signup empathy mapping when you want a usable canvas now, not a full design suite first.

Feature
Free
Miro
Figma
Visual Paradigm
Start editing with no signup No signup Account needed Account needed No signup
Instant PNG and PDF export Built in After signup After signup Limited UX
Classic and extended empathy map layouts 4 or 6 views Template based Template based Basic only
Privacy-first local browser saving Local only Cloud workspace Cloud workspace Less clear
Fast single-purpose workflow Built for speed Feature heavy Feature heavy Dated UI
Mobile-friendly editing Responsive Usable, heavy Usable, heavy Basic mobile
Workshop-ready print output Print ready Depends on board Depends on board Basic export
Start editing with no signup
ClickUp No signup
Miro Account needed
Figma Account needed
Visual Paradigm No signup
Instant PNG and PDF export
ClickUp Built in
Miro After signup
Figma After signup
Visual Paradigm Limited UX
Classic and extended empathy map layouts
ClickUp 4 or 6 views
Miro Template based
Figma Template based
Visual Paradigm Basic only
Privacy-first local browser saving
ClickUp Local only
Miro Cloud workspace
Figma Cloud workspace
Visual Paradigm Less clear
Fast single-purpose workflow
ClickUp Built for speed
Miro Feature heavy
Figma Feature heavy
Visual Paradigm Dated UI
Mobile-friendly editing
ClickUp Responsive
Miro Usable, heavy
Figma Usable, heavy
Visual Paradigm Basic mobile
Workshop-ready print output
ClickUp Print ready
Miro Depends on board
Figma Depends on board
Visual Paradigm Basic export
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know before you build, export, and share your empathy map.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Use these tools when you want to turn empathy insights into journey views, connected ideas, or next-step actions.

Map the full journey Customer Journey Map After you understand what users say, think, do, and feel, map how that experience unfolds across stages and touchpoints. It is a natural next step for turning empathy work into a clearer journey view. Try it free
Expand research themes Mind map maker Use your empathy map findings as the starting point for broader idea exploration. It helps when you want to branch user pain points, opportunities, and themes into a more connected concept map. Try it free
Turn insight into action Checklist Maker Once your team agrees on the user picture, the next move is often action. Use this tool to turn pain points, improvements, or workshop takeaways into a clean checklist you can share and track. Try it free
View all free tools
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