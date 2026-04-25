Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to build and export a single empathy map, right in your browser. ClickUp's Empathy Map Whiteboard Template does everything this tool does and more: real-time collaboration with your whole team, comments and mentions, the ability to turn insights directly into tasks and sprint work, version history, and persistent team workspaces that outlive a single session. Use this tool when you need a fast solo or workshop artifact. Use ClickUp when empathy mapping is part of how your team ships product.Learn more about ClickUp's Empathy Map Whiteboard Template
Everything in this tool is built to help you go from blank canvas to a shareable empathy map without friction.
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
Built for fast, no-signup empathy mapping when you want a usable canvas now, not a full design suite first.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Miro
|
Figma
|
Visual Paradigm
|Start editing with no signup
|No signup
|Account needed
|Account needed
|No signup
|Instant PNG and PDF export
|Built in
|After signup
|After signup
|Limited UX
|Classic and extended empathy map layouts
|4 or 6 views
|Template based
|Template based
|Basic only
|Privacy-first local browser saving
|Local only
|Cloud workspace
|Cloud workspace
|Less clear
|Fast single-purpose workflow
|Built for speed
|Feature heavy
|Feature heavy
|Dated UI
|Mobile-friendly editing
|Responsive
|Usable, heavy
|Usable, heavy
|Basic mobile
|Workshop-ready print output
|Print ready
|Depends on board
|Depends on board
|Basic export