Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Empathy Map Whiteboard Template

This free tool gives you a quick way to build and export a single empathy map, right in your browser. ClickUp's Empathy Map Whiteboard Template does everything this tool does and more: real-time collaboration with your whole team, comments and mentions, the ability to turn insights directly into tasks and sprint work, version history, and persistent team workspaces that outlive a single session. Use this tool when you need a fast solo or workshop artifact. Use ClickUp when empathy mapping is part of how your team ships product.