Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free tool gives you a quick way to build a structured customer journey map in your browser without signup or design skills. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more — with an infinite collaborative canvas, sticky notes, custom shapes and connectors, real-time multi-user editing, and direct integration with ClickUp tasks so your journey insights become actionable work.

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CX STRATEGY

Stop Guessing. Start Mapping What Customers Actually Experience.

A structured framework that turns customer insight into a clear, shareable map — no design skills or software required.

A Framework That's Already Built — Just Fill It In

Unlike whiteboard tools that start with a blank canvas, this template gives you all five essential rows pre-built: Actions, Emotions, Touchpoints, Pain Points, and Opportunities. Click into any cell and start typing — no drag-and-drop, no layout decisions, no design overhead. The structure is done; your job is to add the insight.

Customize Stages for Any Journey or Business

The default five stages (Awareness, Consideration, Purchase, Retention, Advocacy) cover most journeys out of the box — but every stage name is editable, and you can add up to seven stages or remove any that don't apply. SaaS teams, ecommerce brands, and service businesses can all tailor the map to their exact customer lifecycle in seconds.

Export to CSV or Print in One Click

When your map is complete, download it as a CSV file to open in Google Sheets, share with stakeholders, or import into ClickUp. Or hit Print for a clean, presentation-ready PDF with a single click — no watermark, no account needed, and your browser handles the rest.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Can Do With This Free Tool

From persona to export — a complete customer journey mapping workflow with nothing to install.

The tool opens with five journey stages and five pre-labeled rows already in place — Actions, Emotions, Touchpoints, Pain Points, and Opportunities. There's no setup or formatting required; just enter your persona name and scenario, then click into any cell to start filling in the map. The live preview panel below updates as you type, showing your complete journey map taking shape in real time.

The tool opens with five journey stages and five pre-labeled rows already in place — Actions, Emotions, Touchpoints, Pain Points, and Opportunities. There's no setup or formatting required; just enter your persona name and scenario, then click into any cell to start filling in the map. The live preview panel below updates as you type, showing your complete journey map taking shape in real time.
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ClickUp

Ready to Turn Journey Insights Into Team Action?

This tool gets you to a structured map fast — ClickUp Whiteboards adds real-time collaboration, infinite canvas, and direct task creation when your team is ready to act on what you've found.
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SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON

Free Customer Journey Map Template vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's structured builder compares to the whiteboard tools currently dominating the SERP.

Feature
Free
Miro
FigJam
HubSpot Template
No signup required Free forever Account needed Account needed Email required
Pre-built structured framework Yes Canvas template Canvas template Excel/PDF file
No design skills needed Yes Canvas editing Canvas editing Spreadsheet skills
Live preview as you type Real-time Yes Yes No
CSV export Free Paid plan FigJam export Yes (Excel)
Auto-saves in browser Yes Account only Account only Local file only
Example mode (pre-filled map) Yes No No No
Works without install or download Yes Yes Yes Yes
No signup required
ClickUp Free forever
Miro Account needed
FigJam Account needed
HubSpot Template Email required
Pre-built structured framework
ClickUp Yes
Miro Canvas template
FigJam Canvas template
HubSpot Template Excel/PDF file
No design skills needed
ClickUp Yes
Miro Canvas editing
FigJam Canvas editing
HubSpot Template Spreadsheet skills
CSV export
ClickUp Free
Miro Paid plan
FigJam FigJam export
HubSpot Template Yes (Excel)
Auto-saves in browser
ClickUp Yes
Miro Account only
FigJam Account only
HubSpot Template Local file only
Example mode (pre-filled map)
ClickUp Yes
Miro No
FigJam No
HubSpot Template No
Works without install or download
ClickUp Yes
Miro Yes
FigJam Yes
HubSpot Template Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about customer journey mapping — and when to bring your team into ClickUp.
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