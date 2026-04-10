Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to build a structured customer journey map in your browser without signup or design skills. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more — with an infinite collaborative canvas, sticky notes, custom shapes and connectors, real-time multi-user editing, and direct integration with ClickUp tasks so your journey insights become actionable work.Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards
SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON
See how ClickUp's structured builder compares to the whiteboard tools currently dominating the SERP.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Miro
|
FigJam
|
HubSpot Template
|No signup required
|Free forever
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Email required
|Pre-built structured framework
|Yes
|Canvas template
|Canvas template
|Excel/PDF file
|No design skills needed
|Yes
|Canvas editing
|Canvas editing
|Spreadsheet skills
|Live preview as you type
|Real-time
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CSV export
|Free
|Paid plan
|FigJam export
|Yes (Excel)
|Auto-saves in browser
|Yes
|Account only
|Account only
|Local file only
|Example mode (pre-filled map)
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Works without install or download
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes