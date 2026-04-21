Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Mind Maps

This free tool gives you a quick way to organize ideas visually and brainstorm solo. ClickUp Mind Maps does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, automatic task creation from nodes, integration with ClickUp Docs and Goals, and enterprise-grade permissions. Perfect for teams who need mind mapping embedded in their full workspace.

Learn more about ClickUp's Mind Maps feature
Explore ClickUp Mind Maps
FREE TOOL

Think Visually, Work Faster

The simplest way to organize your thoughts and see the connections that matter.

No Friction, Just Ideas

Start creating immediately with zero signup, zero download, and zero learning curve. Your mind map stays private in your browser and autosaves as you work.

Built for Speed

Lightning-fast keyboard shortcuts let you build complex mind maps in seconds. Tab adds children, Enter adds siblings, and arrow keys navigate—your hands never leave the keyboard.

Export Anywhere

Download your mind map as PNG or SVG with one click. Perfect for presentations, documents, or sharing with your team. No account required to export.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Map Your Ideas

Simple tools that work exactly the way you think.

Start with a central idea and branch out into related concepts with unlimited nodes. The automatic layout keeps everything organized as you add more ideas, so you can focus on thinking instead of arranging.

Start with a central idea and branch out into related concepts with unlimited nodes. The automatic layout keeps everything organized as you add more ideas, so you can focus on thinking instead of arranging.
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Turn solo brainstorms into collaborative projects with ClickUp's full workspace.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Mind Map Maker vs. the Competition

See why our tool gives you more freedom and fewer barriers.

Feature
Free
Canva
Miro
Coggle
No Signup Required Yes Account needed Account needed Yes
Instant Load Time Fast Moderate Slow Fast
Export Without Account Yes No No No
100% Private (Local Storage) Yes Cloud sync Cloud sync Cloud sync
Keyboard Shortcuts Full support Limited Yes Yes
Mobile Optimized Yes Partial Desktop-first Partial
Auto-Save Instant Yes Yes Yes
No Signup Required
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account needed
Miro Account needed
Coggle Yes
Instant Load Time
ClickUp Fast
Canva Moderate
Miro Slow
Coggle Fast
Export Without Account
ClickUp Yes
Canva No
Miro No
Coggle No
100% Private (Local Storage)
ClickUp Yes
Canva Cloud sync
Miro Cloud sync
Coggle Cloud sync
Keyboard Shortcuts
ClickUp Full support
Canva Limited
Miro Yes
Coggle Yes
Mobile Optimized
ClickUp Yes
Canva Partial
Miro Desktop-first
Coggle Partial
Auto-Save
ClickUp Instant
Canva Yes
Miro Yes
Coggle Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using this free mind map maker.
The everything app for work™
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