Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to organize ideas visually and brainstorm solo. ClickUp Mind Maps does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, automatic task creation from nodes, integration with ClickUp Docs and Goals, and enterprise-grade permissions. Perfect for teams who need mind mapping embedded in their full workspace.Learn more about ClickUp's Mind Maps feature
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
See why our tool gives you more freedom and fewer barriers.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Miro
|
Coggle
|No Signup Required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Yes
|Instant Load Time
|Fast
|Moderate
|Slow
|Fast
|Export Without Account
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|100% Private (Local Storage)
|Yes
|Cloud sync
|Cloud sync
|Cloud sync
|Keyboard Shortcuts
|Full support
|Limited
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile Optimized
|Yes
|Partial
|Desktop-first
|Partial
|Auto-Save
|Instant
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes