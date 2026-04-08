Free Content Calendar Maker

Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to plan and visualize your content calendar in the browser. ClickUp's Calendar View does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, recurring tasks, workflow automations, custom statuses, and integrations with 1,000+ tools — for teams serious about content operations.Learn more about ClickUp's Calendar View
SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON
See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against other content calendar options — no account required to find out.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Google Sheets
|
Optimo / Wittypen
|
Buffer
|Visual calendar grid
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No signup required
|Free forever
|Yes
|Mixed
|Account needed
|Multi-channel color coding
|Yes
|Manual setup
|No
|Yes
|Status tracking (Draft → Published)
|Yes
|Manual
|No
|Yes
|CSV export
|Free
|Yes
|No
|Paid only
|Auto-saves in browser
|Yes
|Manual
|No
|Yes
|No AI required to use
|Yes
|Yes
|AI-only
|Yes
|Works without install or download
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes