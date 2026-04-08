Plan Any Channel

Free Content Calendar Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Calendar View

This free tool gives you a quick way to plan and visualize your content calendar in the browser. ClickUp's Calendar View does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, recurring tasks, workflow automations, custom statuses, and integrations with 1,000+ tools — for teams serious about content operations.

Learn more about ClickUp's Calendar View
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CONTENT PLANNING

Plan Every Post. Never Miss a Publish Date.

A visual calendar built for content creators who want clarity, not complexity.

See Your Entire Content Plan at a Glance

Switch between month and week view to get the perspective you need — whether you're planning a full quarter or checking what's due this week. Color-coded channel chips make it instantly clear where you're over- or under-posting, so you can rebalance before it becomes a problem.

Plan Every Channel in One Place

Tag each entry for Blog, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Email, or any other channel — all on the same calendar. Filter by channel or status anytime to focus on what matters. No more juggling separate spreadsheets for every platform.

Export and Share in One Click

Download your entire content plan as a CSV file whenever you need it — no account required, no export limits. Open it in Google Sheets, share it with your team, or import it into your project management tool of choice.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Can Do With This Free Tool

A full content planning workflow — right in your browser, with nothing to install.

See your entire content schedule laid out as a real calendar grid — not a list, not a text dump. Click any date to add a new entry, switch between month and week view to zoom in or out, and navigate between months with a single click. The "Today" button always snaps you back to the current date instantly.

See your entire content schedule laid out as a real calendar grid — not a list, not a text dump. Click any date to add a new entry, switch between month and week view to zoom in or out, and navigate between months with a single click. The "Today" button always snaps you back to the current date instantly.
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Ready to Plan Content With Your Whole Team?

This tool is a great start — ClickUp's Calendar View adds team collaboration, recurring tasks, and workflow automations when you're ready to scale.
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SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON

Free Content Calendar Maker vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against other content calendar options — no account required to find out.

Feature
Free
Google Sheets
Optimo / Wittypen
Buffer
Visual calendar grid Yes No No Yes
No signup required Free forever Yes Mixed Account needed
Multi-channel color coding Yes Manual setup No Yes
Status tracking (Draft → Published) Yes Manual No Yes
CSV export Free Yes No Paid only
Auto-saves in browser Yes Manual No Yes
No AI required to use Yes Yes AI-only Yes
Works without install or download Yes Yes Yes Yes
Visual calendar grid
ClickUp Yes
Google Sheets No
Optimo / Wittypen No
Buffer Yes
No signup required
ClickUp Free forever
Google Sheets Yes
Optimo / Wittypen Mixed
Buffer Account needed
Multi-channel color coding
ClickUp Yes
Google Sheets Manual setup
Optimo / Wittypen No
Buffer Yes
Status tracking (Draft → Published)
ClickUp Yes
Google Sheets Manual
Optimo / Wittypen No
Buffer Yes
CSV export
ClickUp Free
Google Sheets Yes
Optimo / Wittypen No
Buffer Paid only
Auto-saves in browser
ClickUp Yes
Google Sheets Manual
Optimo / Wittypen No
Buffer Yes
No AI required to use
ClickUp Yes
Google Sheets Yes
Optimo / Wittypen AI-only
Buffer Yes
Works without install or download
ClickUp Yes
Google Sheets Yes
Optimo / Wittypen Yes
Buffer Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about building your content calendar — and when to upgrade to ClickUp.
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