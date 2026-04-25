Also available in ClickUp
This free affinity diagram tool is perfect for quick, solo brainstorming sessions. ClickUp Whiteboards expands this capability to include real-time team collaboration, task conversion from sticky notes, persistent cloud sync across devices, integrations with your full project management workflow, and 100+ pre-built templates. If you're working with a distributed team or need to connect your affinity diagrams to actionable project tasks, ClickUp Whiteboards is the next step.Learn more about ClickUp's team collaboration features for affinity mapping
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
No signup walls. No feature limits. Just instant diagramming that respects your privacy.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Miro
|
Canva
|
FigJam
|No signup required
|Instant access
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Export PNG & SVG
|Both formats
|PNG only
|PNG only
|Both formats
|Data privacy
|Never leaves browser
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Drag-and-drop interface
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-save feature
|Local only
|Cloud sync
|Cloud sync
|Cloud sync
|Color-coded categories
|6 preset colors
|Custom colors
|Custom colors
|Custom colors
|Real-time collaboration
|In Whiteboards
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes