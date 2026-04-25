Affinity Diagram Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free affinity diagram tool is perfect for quick, solo brainstorming sessions. ClickUp Whiteboards expands this capability to include real-time team collaboration, task conversion from sticky notes, persistent cloud sync across devices, integrations with your full project management workflow, and 100+ pre-built templates. If you're working with a distributed team or need to connect your affinity diagrams to actionable project tasks, ClickUp Whiteboards is the next step.

Learn more about ClickUp's team collaboration features for affinity mapping
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BRAINSTORMING & IDEATION

From Scattered Ideas to Clear Insights

Organize research findings, brainstorm sessions, and team feedback in minutes

Instant Visual Organization

Turn messy brainstorming sessions into organized clusters. Drag sticky notes into groups, label categories, and see patterns emerge without the friction of signup walls or complicated software.

Export-Ready Diagrams

Download your affinity diagram as a high-quality PNG for presentations or as an editable SVG for design tools. Your insights become shareable documentation in seconds, not hours.

Privacy-First Design

Your data never leaves your browser. No cloud sync, no account creation, no tracking. Create sensitive research diagrams and competitive analysis knowing your work stays completely private.
POWERFUL FEATURES

Everything You Need to Create Affinity Diagrams

Drag-and-drop simplicity meets professional export quality

Create color-coded sticky notes with a single click and organize them freely on an infinite canvas. Multi-select notes to move entire groups at once, or use keyboard shortcuts for power-user efficiency. The interface feels natural whether you're organizing ten ideas or a hundred.

Create color-coded sticky notes with a single click and organize them freely on an infinite canvas. Multi-select notes to move entire groups at once, or use keyboard shortcuts for power-user efficiency. The interface feels natural whether you're organizing ten ideas or a hundred.
ClickUp

Ready for Team Collaboration?

This tool handles solo brainstorming beautifully. ClickUp powers real-time team collaboration and turns diagrams into actionable tasks.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Affinity Diagram Maker vs. the Competition

No signup walls. No feature limits. Just instant diagramming that respects your privacy.

Feature
Free
Miro
Canva
FigJam
No signup required Instant access Account needed Account needed Account needed
Export PNG & SVG Both formats PNG only PNG only Both formats
Data privacy Never leaves browser Cloud stored Cloud stored Cloud stored
Drag-and-drop interface Yes Yes Yes Yes
Auto-save feature Local only Cloud sync Cloud sync Cloud sync
Color-coded categories 6 preset colors Custom colors Custom colors Custom colors
Real-time collaboration In Whiteboards Yes Limited Yes
No signup required
ClickUp Instant
Miro Account
Canva Account
FigJam Account
Export PNG & SVG
ClickUp Both
Miro PNG
Canva PNG
FigJam Both
Data privacy
ClickUp Local
Miro Cloud
Canva Cloud
FigJam Cloud
Drag-and-drop interface
ClickUp Yes
Miro Yes
Canva Yes
FigJam Yes
Auto-save feature
ClickUp Local
Miro Cloud
Canva Cloud
FigJam Cloud
Color-coded categories
ClickUp 6 colors
Miro Custom
Canva Custom
FigJam Custom
Real-time collaboration
ClickUp In WB
Miro Yes
Canva Limited
FigJam Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating affinity diagrams

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Tools that complement your brainstorming and idea organization workflow

Capture ideas first Notepad Quickly jot down raw brainstorming ideas before organizing them into an affinity diagram. Perfect for solo ideation sessions that lead to structured synthesis. Try it free
Show hierarchies Mind map maker Once you've grouped ideas with an affinity diagram, visualize how they connect hierarchically with a mind map. Perfect for turning clusters into strategic roadmaps. Try it free
Find root causes Fishbone diagram maker Use affinity diagrams to group problems, then dig into root causes with fishbone diagrams. Ideal for pairing brainstorming sessions with structured analysis. Try it free
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