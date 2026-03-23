FREE TOOL

Free Fishbone Diagram Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free tool gives you a quick way to build fishbone diagrams for individual root cause analysis. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real time team collaboration, direct task creation from diagram elements, and integration with your entire project management workflow.

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FREE TOOL

Find the Root Cause, Not Just the Symptoms

Everything you need to build professional fishbone diagrams, right in your browser.

Instant Visual Analysis

Start diagramming the moment you land on the page. Add your problem statement, build out category branches, and watch your fishbone diagram take shape in real time. No signup, no downloads, no waiting.

Fully Customizable Categories

Begin with the standard 6Ms (Methods, Machines, Materials, Manpower, Measurement, Environment) or rename, add, and remove categories to match your specific industry or problem type. Your diagram, your structure.

Export in One Click

Download your finished fishbone diagram as a high resolution PNG for presentations or as an SVG for print quality output. Both formats are generated entirely in your browser with zero server interaction.

What You Can Do With This Tool

Build, customize, and export professional fishbone diagrams without leaving your browser."

Enter your problem statement or effect in the head of the fishbone diagram. This becomes the anchor for your entire root cause analysis. The diagram renders in real time as you type, giving you instant visual feedback. For the media, screenshot the tool showing the problem statement input field populated with a sample problem like "Customer churn increased 15% in Q1

Enter your problem statement or effect in the head of the fishbone diagram. This becomes the anchor for your entire root cause analysis. The diagram renders in real time as you type, giving you instant visual feedback. For the media, screenshot the tool showing the problem statement input field populated with a sample problem like "Customer churn increased 15% in Q1
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Ready to Solve Problems as a Team?

Take your root cause analysis further with ClickUp Whiteboards, where your team can build fishbone diagrams together and turn causes into trackable tasks.
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Free Fishbone Diagram Maker vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against popular alternatives.

Feature
Free
Canva
Lucidchart
SmartDraw
No Signup Required Yes Account needed Account needed Trial only
Free Export (PNG/SVG) Both free PNG free, SVG paid Limited free Paid only
100% Client Side (No Data Sent) Yes Cloud based Cloud based Cloud based
Custom Categories Yes Yes Yes Yes
Sub Cause Nesting Yes Manual only Yes Yes
Real Time Preview Yes Yes Yes Yes
No Cookies or Tracking Zero tracking Uses cookies Uses cookies Uses cookies
Upgrade to Full PM Platform ClickUp Whiteboards Design tool only Diagramming only Diagramming only
No Signup Required
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account needed
Lucidchart Account needed
SmartDraw Trial only
Free Export (PNG/SVG)
ClickUp Both free
Canva PNG free, SVG paid
Lucidchart Limited free
SmartDraw Paid only
100% Client Side (No Data Sent)
ClickUp Yes
Canva Cloud based
Lucidchart Cloud based
SmartDraw Cloud based
Custom Categories
ClickUp Yes
Canva Yes
Lucidchart Yes
SmartDraw Yes
Sub Cause Nesting
ClickUp Yes
Canva Manual only
Lucidchart Yes
SmartDraw Yes
Real Time Preview
ClickUp Yes
Canva Yes
Lucidchart Yes
SmartDraw Yes
No Cookies or Tracking
ClickUp Zero tracking
Canva Uses cookies
Lucidchart Uses cookies
SmartDraw Uses cookies
Upgrade to Full PM Platform
ClickUp ClickUp Whiteboards
Canva Design tool only
Lucidchart Diagramming only
SmartDraw Diagramming only
THE MORE YOU KNOW

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about fishbone diagrams and this free tool.
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