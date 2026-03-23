Free Fishbone Diagram Maker

Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to build fishbone diagrams for individual root cause analysis. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real time team collaboration, direct task creation from diagram elements, and integration with your entire project management workflow.Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards
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See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against popular alternatives.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Lucidchart
|
SmartDraw
|No Signup Required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Trial only
|Free Export (PNG/SVG)
|Both free
|PNG free, SVG paid
|Limited free
|Paid only
|100% Client Side (No Data Sent)
|Yes
|Cloud based
|Cloud based
|Cloud based
|Custom Categories
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sub Cause Nesting
|Yes
|Manual only
|Yes
|Yes
|Real Time Preview
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No Cookies or Tracking
|Zero tracking
|Uses cookies
|Uses cookies
|Uses cookies
|Upgrade to Full PM Platform
|ClickUp Whiteboards
|Design tool only
|Diagramming only
|Diagramming only