Kostenlose Vorlagen für tägliche Berichte in Excel zur effizienten Nachverfolgung des Fortschritts

“How’s this coming along?” “Can I get a quick EOD update?”

Sound familiar? These seemingly harmless questions can turn a calm day into the panic of last-minute scrambling. Even when the work’s done, pulling together a clear, concise daily progress report can feel like a task for your team.

That’s where daily report templates in Excel can help.

Whether you’re tracking team performance, project status reports, or even an inventory list, these templates can turn a potentially messy reporting process into something as effortless as pouring your first cup of coffee.

In this article, we’ll explore how these templates simplify daily updates and how they can save your team hours (and maybe a few headaches, too).

What Makes a Good Daily Report Excel Template?

A daily report Excel template is a spreadsheet to document, track, and share updates on tasks, progress, or activities completed within a day. It typically includes sections for key details like dates, task descriptions, statuses, and notes, providing the reporting authority with a structured format.

A good daily report template should have the following: Date and time fields: Sections to track the day and time for accurate updates

Task list: A clear breakdown of tasks, with columns for descriptions, priorities, and deadlines

Status indicators: Simple fields to mark progress (e. g. , Not Started, In Progress, Completed)

Notes/comments detection: For adding extra details or context to each task

Metrics and KPIs: Relevant KPIs tracking performance for a specific role

9 Free Daily Report Excel Templates

Let’s face it: most companies, including yours, have far too many unnecessary meetings.

One of the easiest ways to eliminate them is by having daily offline status updates.

There are free, customizable templates covering everything from project tracking to team updates, so you can avoid more status meetings!

Now, browse through a few daily report Excel templates and select the one that best suits your needs.

1. Daily Report Template by Template. net

What if your sales team wrapped up a critical sales pitch yesterday but hit a snag with follow-ups today? The Daily Report Template by Template. net is your go-to for prioritizing tasks, achievements, and any hurdles your team faces. With this template, you can quickly log the day’s wins and note the challenges.

The template has:

A structured layout that makes your reports clear, consistent, and easy to review—perfect for professionals who value visual updates

Key metrics tracking for essentials like sales, productivity, or project progress, helping you measure performance at a glance

The space to outline the next steps for tackling issues

✨ Ideal for: Sales professionals who need to track their daily work progress

2. Daily Progress Report Template by Template. net

Your QA team sends over a laundry list of bugs, and the dev team spends their day firefighting a massive system crash that throws their plans off track.

Instead of drowning in scattered emails and endless pings, they use the Daily Progress Report Template by Template. net to log the issue, break down how they fixed it, and set clear priorities to get back on track the next day.

With this progress report template, you can:

Focus on aligning daily work with quarterly goals using built-in to-do lists

Keep a pulse on your team’s day-to-day efforts while giving you the bigger picture

Document challenges and capture solutions, making it a good project summary template

✨ Ideal for: Teams working on long-term projects that require regular check-ins

3. Daily Sales Report Form Template by Template. net

Managing a sales team, especially one with more than two representatives, can be challenging, particularly when it comes to tracking performance and communicating updates to stakeholders.

The Daily Sales Report Form Template by Template. net simplifies this process by organizing key details like transactions, revenue, and sales targets into a single, clear, and easily readable format.

This free daily report template allows you to:

Quickly access metrics like the number of sales, products sold, and total revenue

Easily determine individual rep performance and progress toward targets

Eliminate the need for complex spreadsheets and manual data compilation

Provide a clear overview of daily sales activities

✨ Ideal for: Sales leaders who want to ensure that team members are meeting targets and identifying opportunities for improvement

4. Daily Work Report Template by Template. net

For agencies and consultants, where time-tracking reporting is non-negotiable, the Daily Work Report template is your ultimate tool for staying on top of your tasks and keeping your workflow smooth.

It helps you log daily work details while:

Breaking down tasks, tracking hours, and simplifying client billing

Monitoring challenges and keeping tabs on overall progress

Highlighting stellar team member performance with a quick shoutout

Jotting down feedback that could be valuable during performance reviews

✨ Ideal for: Freelancers, agencies, and consultants who need to track time spent on each task

5. Daily Task Report Template by Template. net

In the Daily Task Report Template by Template. net, your team members can highlight the tasks they’re working on for each day and so much more. For example, they can explain why the year-end report is still in progress by mentioning the reasoning in ‘Comments. ’

This will reduce the follow-up time required from your end, and you can:

Track time spent on each task

Provide notes and explanations for task progress

Prioritize work with customizable priority lists

✨ Ideal for: Managers managing a lot of team members requiring cohesive reporting

👀 Did You Know? Multiplan was Microsoft’s first spreadsheet in 1982, but it couldn’t compete with Lotus 1-2-3 on MS-DOS. That failure sparked the creation of Excel!

6. Daily Report of Stock In And Out by WPS Template

via WPS Template

The Daily Report of Stock In and Out Template will help you track incoming and outgoing stock levels, ensuring you clearly understand your inventory. If you sell shoes, for example, in retail stores and you’ve just received a new shipment of products, you can:

Record product quantities and descriptions

Identify when restocking is needed

Understand which products are selling well

Quickly spot and address inventory discrepancies

💡Pro Tip: Share this sheet with your marketing team. They can pick the least-selling products and promote them to increase sales.

✨ Ideal for: Retail businesses, warehouse managers, and small business owners who need to track daily stock movements

7. Outbound Daily Report Form Template by WPS Template

via WPS Template

Whether managing a warehouse or running an e-commerce business, the Outbound Daily Report Form Template by WPS Template will help you track all outbound shipments and ensure that deliveries are on track.

For example, if you’re shipping 50 laptops to customers nationwide, this template lets you:

Log shipment details like date, destination, product, and quantity

Monitor delivery schedules and recipient information

Identify and address delays or discrepancies

✨ Ideal for: Logistics teams, warehouse managers, e-commerce businesses, and anyone who handles daily shipments

8. Daily Report of Company Employee Health and Attendance Template by WPS Template

via WPS Template

Say one of your team members reports feeling sick and needs to take the day off. You can easily log their health status and reason for absence in the Daily Report of Company Employee Health and Attendance Template by WPS Template.

You can use this template to:

Track daily attendance and health-related issues

Gain insights into patterns of absenteeism

Identify potential issues like recurring health problems or burnout

✨ Ideal for: HR managers, team leads, or business owners who want to stay on top of employee health and attendance

9. Daily Project Status Report Template by Coefficient

via Coefficient

Let’s say your shipping team just received two big orders. While processing this, they receive another shipment. What should they do now? The Daily Project Status Report Template by Coefficient solves this. It allows you to:

Document completed tasks, challenges, and upcoming goals

Provide a clear snapshot of the project’s daily status

Mention and tag ad-hoc tasks to team members

Prioritize ad-hoc tasks as needed

✨ Ideal for: Project managers, team leaders, and anyone overseeing complex projects

Limitations of Using Excel for Daily Reports

While Excel is a widely used tool for daily reporting, it has some limitations. Here’s what you might face:

Manual updates : If your reporting needs are dynamic, manually updating Excel every day can quickly become overwhelming and prone to mistakes

Collaboration challenges : Sharing reports and making simultaneous edits can lead to version control issues and delays

Limited automation : Excel offers basic automation, but it lacks more advanced features like automatically generating reports, sending reminders, or syncing data, meaning you have to do these tasks manually

Scaling issues : As your data grows, Excel can struggle to handle large volumes of information, making it harder to keep track of daily log updates across multiple departments or projects

Lack of integration: Excel doesn’t integrate seamlessly with other tools you might be using, like project management software or CRMs, making it more challenging to pull data together or automate workflows

👀 Did You Know? Excel lets you cram 32,767 characters into a formula. Should you? Probably not!

Alternative Daily Report Excel Templates

Today, you’re looking for project status report templates. Tomorrow, your priority might be creating project dashboards. As your business scales, ideas evolve, and teams expand, you need a tool that’ll scale with you.

ClickUp is an everything app for work that combines task tracking, progress monitoring, and communication features in one interface, ensuring you have all the essential information you need to stay on top of your work.

Hear it from our user, Alexis Valentin, Head of Global Business Development, Pigment.

With ClickUp, we reduced the time it takes to dispatch and execute tasks, from a couple of days to a couple of hours. Now people know which tasks are pending for their onboarding and what they have to do—which is a nightmare to try to organize by email. Managers are one click away, thanks to templates, of creating onboarding boards for each new joiner. Game changer.

With ClickUp, we reduced the time it takes to dispatch and execute tasks, from a couple of days to a couple of hours. Now people know which tasks are pending for their onboarding and what they have to do—which is a nightmare to try to organize by email. Managers are one click away, thanks to templates, of creating onboarding boards for each new joiner. Game changer.

Let’s explore eight additional daily report templates in ClickUp that make compelling alternatives.

1. The ClickUp Daily Report Template

Get Free Template Track and report your daily activities effortlessly with the ClickUp Daily Report Template

Whether managing a team or working solo, the ClickUp Daily Report Template has everything you need to stay in control and ahead of your goals. With this template, you can quickly review yesterday’s achievements, today’s plans, and tomorrow’s to-do list—all in one place.

Here’s how this template helps teams stay productive and connected:

Priority fields and task descriptions capture key details about each activity, including who’s responsible and time spent, giving you a complete picture of daily progress

Multiple views like Daily Summary and Weekly Overview help analyze patterns and spot bottlenecks, so you can make data-driven decisions about workload and resources

Automation capabilities take care of routine reporting tasks, freeing up your team to focus on meaningful work while ensuring consistent documentation

✨ Ideal for: Project managers, team leaders, and anyone overseeing simple projects

👀 Did You Know? Over half (52%) of employees worldwide believe AI will benefit their careers in the next five years, with 31% expecting a productivity boost and 27% seeing a chance to learn new skills.

2. The ClickUp Daily Briefing Template

Get Free Template Boost team alignment and productivity with the ClickUp Daily Briefing Template

You’ve been there—another morning spent scrambling through various apps and tools, trying to piece together what your team is working on. The ClickUp Daily Briefing Template ends that chaos by bringing all your daily updates into one central hub.

Here’s what makes this template helpful:

Custom Status tracking: Set up different statuses like “In Progress,” “Blocked,” or “Done” to monitor briefing progress. Add Custom Fields to capture key details like project numbers, attendee lists, and briefing locations—all in one view

Real-time communication center: Team members can drop quick updates right on tasks, react to comments, and track time spent on different activities. This creates a clear record of daily progress that’s easy to reference later

Smart meeting organization: Use the Use the Calendar View to schedule briefings and create agendas in Docs. This keeps all meeting-related content organized and accessible in one place

✨ Ideal for: Project managers, team leaders, and remote teams running daily stand-ups

3. The ClickUp Employee Daily Activity Report Template

Get Free Template Track progress effortlessly and keep your team informed with the ClickUp Employee Daily Activity Report Template

Let’s say a team member wants to take a sudden leave of absence, and you want to understand if this would disrupt your workflow before approving their request. The ClickUp Employee Daily Activity Report Template will give you a quick glimpse of everything they’re working on daily. You can understand the pending work and outweigh the urgency of those.

Here’s what makes this template stand out:

Multiple views give you fresh perspectives on daily work. Try Activity Summary View to track completed tasks, sort tasks by Priority View to spot urgent items, and Completed Tasks View to measure productivity

Built-in statuses like “In Progress” and “Pending Approval” make it simple to track where tasks stand. Team members can quickly update task progress, while managers get real-time visibility into daily activities

Smart automation features send timely reminders to fill in daily reports. This keeps everyone accountable and ensures no important updates slip through

✨ Ideal for: HR managers, team leads, and supervisors tracking individual team member progress

📮ClickUp Insight: Knowledge workers send an average of 25 messages daily, searching for information, context, and updates. This indicates a fair amount of time wasted scrolling, searching, and deciphering fragmented conversations across emails and chats to figure out progress. 😱 If only you had a smart platform that connects tasks, projects, chat, and emails (plus AI!) in one place. But you do, the productivity powerhouse app— ClickUp!

4. The ClickUp End of Day Report Template

Get Free Template Keep projects moving forward with the ClickUp End of Day Report Template

You need a project update template to track progress quickly. Let’s say a team member has been working on a report, but there has been an unexpected delay.

With the ClickUp End of Day Report Template, your team member can quickly fill in their progress, challenges, and next-day goals.

Here’s what makes this template effective for your daily reporting needs:

Keep everyone aligned with Custom Fields for task summaries, department updates, and supervisor notes

Track progress using multiple views like “For Review,” “Daily Report,” and “Daily Summary”

Save time with built-in automations and reminders for daily reporting

Improve communication through collaborative features and real-time updates

Get a clear overview of team activities using customizable dashboards

The template comes with 12 specialized Custom Fields, including “Questions Comments,” “Summary of Completed Tasks,” and “Direct Superior” to help you capture all essential information

✨ Ideal for: Managers, executives, and project leads needing quick daily project updates

5. The ClickUp Daily Production Report Template

Get Free Template Accelerate production flow and keep your team in sync with the ClickUp Daily Production Report Template

Let’s say you’re creating multiple YouTube videos for a new product launch, and the crew is working on a tight schedule. You have five different teams working on each aspect of the videos.

The ClickUp Daily Production Report Template puts all these moving parts in one place, giving you a real-time snapshot of your daily operations.

Keep tabs on your production metrics and team performance with these built-in features:

Custom Statuses and Custom Fields help you monitor different stages of production tasks—from “In Progress” to “Completed” to “Pending Review. ” Add specific data points like production quantities, downtime duration, and quality metrics to get a complete picture of your daily output

Multiple data visualization options turn raw numbers into actionable insights through production quantity charts, downtime analysis tables, and workforce usage calendars. These views help spot patterns and make informed decisions about resource allocation

Real-time collaboration tools keep everyone in sync with instant updates, comments, and mentions

✨ Ideal for: Production managers, creative teams, and manufacturing supervisors ensuring smooth workflows

6. The ClickUp Daily Sales Report Template

Get Free Template Drive sales success with clarity and speed using the ClickUp Daily Sales Report Template

Numbers tell stories—and for sales teams, those stories shape business decisions. The ClickUp Daily Sales Report Template turns scattered sales data into clear insights your team can act on.

Here’s what this template brings to your sales process:

Real-time sales performance tracking: Add Custom Fields to monitor key metrics like deal size, lead source, and sales rep performance

Smart pipeline management: Want to know exactly where each deal stands? Use Custom Statuses like “Pending,” “Closed,” and “Follow-up Required” to track sales progress

Data-driven decision-making: Use Use Gantt charts to plan sales targets and Calendar Views to schedule follow-ups. When you need to report to stakeholders, just pull up the Sales Performance Dashboard for a clear snapshot of your results

✨ Ideal for: Sales managers, account executives, and business development teams tracking performance

7. The ClickUp Daily Construction Report Template

Get Free Template Enhance team coordination and construction site progress with the ClickUp Daily Construction Report Template

In large-scale construction projects, multiple contractors usually work on different aspects. The timeline is tight, and each team needs to track the other’s progress to avoid overlapping work or missed deadlines and opportunities.

With the ClickUp Daily Construction Report Template, the site supervisor can log critical updates such as the amount of drywall installed, subcontractor issues, completed inspections, inventory shortages, or safety concerns.

Here’s what makes this template a must-have for your construction project:

Create Custom Statuses like “Open,” “Ongoing,” “Completed,” and “Delayed” to monitor each task’s progress in real time

Record crucial site details using Custom Fields—think weather conditions, equipment logs, and safety observations—all in one central place

Switch between multiple views, including “Daily Summary,” “Equipment Log,” and “Safety Checklist,” to get different perspectives on your project’s status

Keep everyone in sync with built-in collaboration tools and real-time documentation features that integrate smoothly with Google Docs

✨ Ideal for: Site supervisors, contractors, and project managers overseeing construction progress

💡 Pro Tip: Start each day by updating the template with completed tasks, materials used, and workforce present. This creates a reliable record you can reference anytime.

8. The ClickUp End of Day Cash Register Report Template

Get Free Template Track your cash flow effortlessly with the ClickUp End of Day Cash Register Report Template

How do you ensure every dollar in your restaurant is accounted for at the end of a busy day? With multiple shifts, payment methods, tips, and refunds to manage, it’s easy for things to get overwhelming. T he ClickUp End of Day Cash Register Report template brings clarity and precision to your daily financial tracking.

With this template, you can:

Track every penny with Custom Fields: Keep tabs on cash sales, credit card transactions, refunds, and total cash count

Stay on top of report status: Monitor report progress with status options like “Pending Approval,” “Completed,” and “Submitted”

Work better as a team: Share reports with team members, schedule future reports using Calendar View, and organize cash register data in Table View

Get the full financial picture: Generate detailed reports covering total sales, cash flow, transactions, and any noteworthy observations

✨ Ideal for: Retail managers, restaurant owners, and finance teams managing daily transactions

Simplify Daily Reporting with ClickUp

When it comes to daily reporting, Excel templates can feel like a reliable old tool, but they often leave much to be desired in terms of customization and automation.

While they provide the basic rows and columns to track project progress, they can quickly become cumbersome and disconnected from the bigger picture.

ClickUp works as hard as your team does—automatically pulling in updates, aligning with your workflows, and delivering real-time insights to everyone who needs them. It’s more than just saving time; it’s about transforming how your team collaborates and stays informed.

Sign up for ClickUp today and ditch the dreaded status update meetings. Your team will thank you!