Daily reports provide a powerful way to stay on top of your team's progress and stay organized. With a good daily report template, you can quickly review the work that was completed yesterday, what needs to be taken care of today, and what’s coming up tomorrow.

ClickUp's Daily Report Template provides all the features and flexibility you need to:

Stay organized with a clear overview of tasks

Monitor progress on individual projects

Get visibility across multiple teams in one place

Whether you're managing teams or running your own projects, ClickUp's Daily Report Template is the perfect tool for staying on top of everything!

Benefits of a Daily Report Template

Daily reporting is a critical component of any successful sales team. By providing a clear view of team activity, you can:

Improve communication and collaboration

Get updated on sales leads and opportunities

Monitor progress toward sales goals

Main Elements of a Daily Report Template

ClickUp's Daily Report Template is designed to help you organize and track your daily tasks and activities. This Doc template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with various custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each report

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your daily reports and easily visualize their contents

Custom Views: Start with this Doc template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve daily report tracking with checklists, tags, automations, AI, and more

How to Use a Daily Report Template

Creating a daily report can help you stay organized, track your progress, and stay on top of your tasks. Here are four steps to get started:

1. Set your goals

Before you start creating your daily report, decide what goals you want to accomplish that day. This could include tasks like responding to emails, setting up meetings, or completing a project.

Use Docs in ClickUp to list out your goals and objectives for each day.

2. Create the document

Once you’ve identified your goals, create a daily report template in a word processor or spreadsheet program. This should include a list of tasks that need to be completed, along with any notes or comments.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to create your own customized daily report template.

3. Fill in the blanks

Now, it’s time to fill in the blanks. Add the tasks that need to be completed, along with any notes or comments you have. You can also include any additional information such as the estimated time each task will take or the priority level of the task.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track all of the tasks that need to be completed and assign them to the appropriate team members.

4. Review the report

Before sending out your daily report, review it to make sure all of the information is accurate and up-to-date. Once you’re happy with the report, you can send it out to your team and start tackling the tasks.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to regularly review your daily report and make any necessary changes.

Get Started with ClickUp's Daily Report Template

Business owners, managers, and employees can use this Daily Report Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to recording work activities and providing a summary of the day.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create daily reports:

Create a project to manage daily reports

Create tasks for each item to be reported on

Assign tasks to team members and encourage them to add details to the tasks

Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that the reports are accurate and up-to-date

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Daily Report Template Today

