This template enables easier tracking of product orders from order to fulfillment. It also allows an efficient order issues tracking system to avoid missouts. Through the form view, customers can create product orders.
Template Includes
🚛 IN TRANSIT, 🛒 NEW ORDER, 📦PACKING, 🛍️ FULFILLED, ✅ DELIVERED
- Product
- Tracking Number
- Total Price
- Customer Type
- Contact Number
- Order Issues
- Order Type
- Message / Request
- Shipping Address
- Unit Price
- Days Since Order
- Product Category
- Quantity
- Order Status
- Product Order Form
- Order Issues
- New Order List
- Getting Started Guide
When custom field changes, change status.