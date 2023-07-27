Keep track of your office needs using this template that ClickUp has stored for you! Prevent possible delays and bottlenecks when you have an overview of your current supplies inventory and office items to be ordered.
Office Supplies Inventory
Template Includes
- Qty Needed
- Department
- Total Cost
- Approved by
- Requested by
- Current Qty
- Unit
- Item Description
- Cost per Unit
- Payment Status
- Order Status
- Priority list
- Orders by Department
- Inventory
- Getting Started Guide
- Orders by Status