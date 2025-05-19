Jak používat ClickUp pro agentury: funkce, příklady a tipy

Ever feel like your agency’s held together by crossed fingers and frantic Slack messages? Wrangling projects, delighting clients, and keeping your brilliant minds in sync can feel like herding particularly opinionated cats.

But what if there were a tool that could tame the chaos of agency life? Enter ClickUp , the productivity platform promising to turn your agency’s mess into a beautifully managed machine.

ClickUp offers a solution that can centralize your agency’s operations, eliminate the need to switch between multiple apps, reduce wasted time, and equip you with productivity tools.

Forget app-hopping and lost-in-the-ether tasks—we’re diving into how ClickUp’s features, real-world wins, and sneaky tips can help you streamline those workflows and finally get everyone rowing in the same direction.

Agency owners, let’s untangle this thing together.

What Is ClickUp?

Agency work is broken. Our client projects, knowledge, and communication are scattered across stand-alone tools, and the fragmentation of these tools, data, and processes worsens over time.

Equally important, as the competition heats up, it’s critical that you leverage every tech tool in your arsenal to provide services that are better, faster, and value-added.

ClickUp solves this with the everything app for work, bringing all your essential tools into one platform. It combines project planning, content creation, campaign tracking, CRM, Chat, and internal knowledge sharing so you can manage everything in one place.

ClickUp’s AI powers it and helps your agency work faster and smarter.

Results with ClickUp: 🚀 Learn how Amara, an inbound sales and marketing agency for STEAM businesses, uses ClickUp for Agency Project management. The CEO, Amara Omoregie, also explains how you can set it up for your agency.

Why Choose ClickUp for Agencies?

ClickUp solves the common challenges of digital agencies, such as managing multiple clients, improving team communication, CRM, and tracking project scope and progress.

Let’s look at the unique benefits of implementing ClickUp to transform agency and client workflows:

Provides a centralized platform that lets digital agencies organize work by clients, teams, and projects through its intuitive hierarchy of Spaces, Folders, and Lists ✅

Enhances team collaboration with features like comments, real-time chat, and shared documents. These encourage seamless discussions around projects, enabling teams to provide feedback and make decisions quickly ✅

Allows digital agencies to monitor task statuses, deadlines, and team performance in real time, allowing for proactive adjustments to keep project management on track.

The built-in time tracking feature ensures you can accurately bill clients for services rendered, enhancing financial control ✅

Grows with your organization, supporting larger, more complex projects. With its competitive pricing model, digital agencies can start small and gradually scale up to more advanced functionalities as their business needs evolve ✅

Offers AI-powered search through ClickUp Brain , indexing tasks, documents, and conversations so teams can instantly find the information they need ✅

Find anything you need from your workspace in seconds—just ask ClickUp Brain

Or use ClickUp AI to create pitch decks for you and custom images.

Get custom graphics and pitch deck content with ClickUp AI

👀 Did You Know? ClickUp’s native and Zapier integrations let you connect with over 1,000 other apps. This means you can link ClickUp to your CRM, email marketing platform, and even your social media scheduler, creating a seamless flow of information. For instance, you can eliminate manual data entry by automatically creating ClickUp tasks from new client leads in your CRM.

Here’s a brief comparison of ClickUp with some alternatives in the agency project management space:

Feature ClickUp Trello Asana Supports hierarchical organization ✅ Yes Limited Yes Custom views ✅ Yes Limited Yes Time-tracking ✅ Built-in Requires integration Requires integration Customizable dashboards ✅ Yes No Limited Scalability ✅ High Moderate Moderate AI-enabled content generation ✅ Yes No No Pricing ✅ Free forever plan, Customization options for enterprises Free plan available; Paid plans start at $5/user/month* Free plan available; Paid plans start at $10. 99/user/month*

While each platform offers valuable features, ClickUp differentiates itself with its unique combination of comprehensive functionality, intuitive interface, and competitive pricing.

📖 Also Read: Best Marketing Agency Software

Key Features of ClickUp for Agencies

ClickUp’s Creative Agencies Project Management Software has features specifically designed to address digital agencies’ unique needs.

Let’s explore some of its most powerful tools and how they can transform your agency’s workflows:

1. Client and project management

Use ClickUp Spaces to categorize departments or clients. Create Folders for individual clients within those Spaces. Add Lists inside each Folder for specific projects.

Use ClickUp Spaces to create a clear, high-level organization for all your teams, departments, and projects

Leverage ClickUp Custom Fields to track client-specific information (e. g. , industry, contact person) and project details (e. g. , budget, target audience). Manage deliverables as tasks within your Lists, attach relevant files, and set due dates.

With ClickUp Custom Fields, you can add unique data fields to your tasks and projects, ensuring everything you need is at your fingertips

💡Pro Tip: Want more resources to enhance productivity, profitability, and workload management? Use ClickUp’s Project Management Resources for Agency Teams. It offers the Big Book for Agency Project Management, several agency templates, webinars, and how-to guides.

2. Task assignments and dependencies

Agencies can assign ClickUp Tasks to team members, set deadlines, and create task dependencies to ensure smooth project execution.

Task dependencies are particularly useful for managing complex projects, as they ensure that specific tasks cannot be completed until prerequisite tasks are finished.

ClickUp Gantt Chart View helps you keep projects on track by identifying Critical Paths, Slack Time, and Dependencies

For example, if ‘Design Graphics’ can’t start until ‘Write Copy’ is finished, ClickUp makes tracking easy. View these dependencies visually in ClickUp’s Gantt Chart View to better understand your project flow. You can also set up ClickUp Automations that trigger a change in Status or notify an assignee when a specific action occurs. It’s the best way to streamline workflows and manage project handoffs. But more on that below! 👇🏼

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

3. Custom Dashboards

Running a digital agency? Use ClickUp Dashboards to get an overview of projects, team workloads, and key performance metrics—in one centralized location.

Get a clear view of project progress for your team and company through ClickUp Dashboards

Teams can monitor essential information in one centralized location by adding various cards, such as task statuses, time-tracking reports, and project timelines. This feature allows project managers to make rapid decisions based on real-time data.

4. Time tracking

ClickUp’s Time Tracking feature allows team members to log hours on specific tasks directly within the ClickUp platform. This feature helps digital agencies monitor time against budgets, time estimates, and deadlines.

Use ClickUp Timesheets to get a comprehensive report on time spent across tasks, ensuring better resource allocation and enabling projects to stay on schedule.

Use ClickUp Timesheet to track person-hours on a project by day, week, month, or any custom range

Did You Know? The mid-20th century saw the rise of iconic advertising campaigns created by legendary ad agencies and advertising professionals, a period often romanticized in popular culture, like the show “Mad Men. ” This era was known for its creativity and the significant influence advertising held.

5. File sharing and collaboration

Your team can use ClickUp to simplify file sharing and collaboration. You can share files, updates, and feedback directly within tasks, attaching documents, images, or links to specific tasks, eliminating the need for back-and-forth emails.

Assign comments to a task using ClickUp Comments

The ClickUp Comments feature enables team members to leave feedback or ask questions. This centralized communication keeps discussions organized and directly tied to the work.

6. Streamlining agency processes

Creative agencies can simplify their workflows using ClickUp Automations and the dependencies feature. Create smart automations tailored to your unique processes without writing a single line of code.

Use prebuilt Automations or customize them to your project needs with ClickUp Automations

Additionally, setting task dependencies ensures that team members understand the sequence of operations, preventing delays. ClickUp Goals allow digital agencies to align project management with broader objectives, tracking progress toward objectives in one place.

7. Templates for Agencies

ClickUp offers several templates specifically designed for creative agencies. These templates provide a structured starting point, allowing creative agency teams to customize them based on their needs:

💜 The ClickUp Content Calendar Template

Get Free Template Schedule your content-related activities on the ClickUp Content Calendar template to organize and track content throughout the entire year

The ClickUp Content Calendar template provides a visual overview of your agency’s content schedule, helping you plan, create, and publish content efficiently. It’s a central hub for all your content-related activities, ensuring everyone on the team is aligned and meeting deadlines.

Let’s say your agency is planning a month-long social media campaign for a new client. You can use the content calendar to map out posts across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Each task on the calendar is a post, complete with details like copy, visuals, target audience, and publishing date. The calendar view gives you a big-picture look at the campaign, making it easy to spot any gaps or overlaps in your content strategy.

📖 Also Read: Free Content Writing Templates for Faster Content Creation

💜 The ClickUp Agency Management template

Get Free Template Manage your sales pipeline, project scoping, resource management, and more with the ClickUp Agency Management Template

The ClickUp Agency Management Template gives your agency a ready-to-use structure for handling client onboarding, marketing plans, campaign execution, and reporting.

A standardized framework for projects, tasks, and resources keeps things organized and efficient, so your team can always deliver top-quality work.

Fun Fact: The first advertising agency in the United States was founded by Volney B. Palmer in 1841 in Philadelphia. His agency, the American Newspaper Subscription and Advertising Agency, initially focused on brokering advertising space in newspapers. Palmer is also credited with being the first to use the term “advertising agency. ”

Organizing Work in ClickUp for Your Agency

Creating a well-planned agency management structure in ClickUp will save time and boost productivity in the long run.

Before you set it up, consider the following:

Define your hierarchy: Determine how your agency is structured, including departments, teams, and individual roles

Standardize naming conventions: To prevent confusion, establish clear and consistent naming conventions for clients, projects, tasks, and files. For example, use prefixes like ‘ClientName – ProjectName – TaskName’ or date-based conventions

Identify key workflows: Document your agency’s core processes, from client onboarding to project delivery

Consider integrations: Determine your agency’s tools (e. g. , Slack, Google Drive) and plan how you’ll integrate them with ClickUp for a seamless workflow

Structuring your agency’s work in ClickUp using Spaces, Folders, and Lists

Think of your agency’s ClickUp workspace like a well-organized filing cabinet. Spaces act as the big drawers for major departments or functions. Inside each Space, Folders group related projects, and within those Folders, Lists hold the actual tasks.

By using ClickUp’s hierarchy of Spaces, Folders, and Lists, you can build a workspace tailored to your agency’s needs, keeping everything organized and easy to navigate.

Example: Marketing Agency

Create three main Spaces

Create a Space for your specific project

Growth: For sales and : For sales and content marketing efforts Delivery: For managing the output of client projects Administration: For HR and finance tasks

Folders sit inside Spaces and help you group related projects or processes. Under the Delivery Space, you might have folders for: Projects: You can create folders for different service categories, such as campaigns, social media management, or website development Completed projects: Archive finished work for reference Projects: You can create folders for different service categories, such as campaigns, social media management, or website development Completed projects: Archive finished work for reference

Projects : You can create folders for different service categories, such as campaigns, social media management, or website development

Completed projects: Archive finished work for reference

Create Folders for specific projects within ClickUp

Inside each client or campaign folder, create Lists for Ongoing tasks: Current projects and their associated tasks Feedback requests: Tasks that require client input Deliverables: Final outputs are due to the client Ongoing tasks: Current projects and their associated tasks Feedback requests: Tasks that require client input Deliverables: Final outputs are due to the client

Ongoing tasks: Current projects and their associated tasks

Feedback requests: Tasks that require client input

Deliverables: Final outputs are due to the client

Create a List for your tasks within your ClickUp Space

Using this simple structure, you’ve created a clear hierarchy for your ongoing projects, making it easy to track progress and collaborate effectively.

Its (ClickUp) being used by our entire agency as the tool to manage all our projects, tasks timelines, and billing. It has replaced an older system and has allowed us to move toward a more agile project management flow, and helped improve internal communications.

Customizing views for different agency roles with Dashboards and cards

ClickUp Dashboards and cards let you create role-specific customized views so each team member sees precisely what matters to them.

ClickUp Dashboards and cards let you create role-specific customized views so each team member sees precisely what matters to them.

How to create a widget in ClickUp Access Dashboards : Navigate to the Dashboards section in ClickUp and select or create a dashboard. You can start from scratch or use a suitable template

Add cards to the dashboard : Click the ‘Add card’ button to start. You can choose from various cards such as task lists, time tracking, charts, etc.

Customize card : You can customize it to display the specific data you need. This includes setting filters, choosing data sources, and adjusting the display settings

Save and share: Once your cards are set up, save your dashboard and share it with the relevant team members

Let’s look at how you can customize views for different agency roles using ClickUp’s Dashboards and widgets.

1. The agency founder’s big-picture overview

📊 Data needed: A snapshot of revenue, team performance, and key metrics.

💻 Dashboard setup:

Profit and Loss Widget → Track revenue vs. expenses

Time Tracking Widget → Analyze billable vs. non-billable hours

Team Activity Widget → See who’s working on what in real time

🏆 Example scenario: The marketing agency founder logs in and sees that billable hours have dropped by 20% this month. With a few clicks, the founder checks the workload distribution, realizes too much time is spent on internal meetings, and decides to adopt a stand-up meeting format.

2. The creative team’s focused workspace

📊 Data needed: A streamlined view of assigned tasks without unnecessary details.

💻 Dashboard setup:

Assigned Tasks Widget → Shows only their tasks with due dates

Calendar View Widget → Visualize deadlines without switching tabs

Comments and Updates Widget → Track feedback on creative assets in one place

🏆 Example scenario: A graphic designer logs in without digging through emails or Slack messages and sees their assigned client work for the week, with direct links to Figma files and client feedback.

3. The sales team’s deal tracker

📊 Data needed: A real-time pipeline of leads and client negotiations.

💻 Dashboard setup:

CRM Table Widget → Track leads, deal status, and next steps

Emails Widget → View client communications directly inside ClickUp

Task Progress Widget → Track proposal and contract approvals

🏆 Example Scenario: The sales manager quickly filters the pipeline to see which proposals are pending approval. They notice a high-value client has stalled at the contract stage and can immediately follow-up.

💡 Friendly Reminder: You can share ClickUp Dashboards with any person or Team in your Workspace. Dashboards have access control options, so only stakeholders with whom you want to share data will be able to access it. How cool is that?

Training and Onboarding

Practical training and a smooth onboarding process are crucial for maximizing adoption and ensuring your business or agency gets the most out of implementing ClickUp.

1. Training your team on the ClickUp software and expectations

Before diving into projects, train your team on ClickUp.

ClickUp University offers a wealth of free resources, from short video tutorials to comprehensive courses, covering everything from basic navigation to advanced features.

Supplement this with live webinars, either pre-recorded or hosted by ClickUp, focusing on agency-specific use cases and workflows. Tailor the webinars to address the specific needs of internal stakeholders such as project managers, designers, or account managers.

Set clear expectations about how ClickUp will be used within the agency, including naming conventions, task management protocols, and communication guidelines.

2. Designing a smooth launch and migration plan

Identify a pilot team or project to test your ClickUp setup and workflows before rolling it out to the entire agency. This will allow you to iron out any kinks.

Data migration is another crucial aspect. If you’re migrating from another project management tool, carefully plan how to import your existing data into ClickUp to avoid losing valuable information.

Communicate the launch plan clearly to the entire agency, outlining the timeline, active work, training schedule, and support resources. Consider a phased rollout, starting with smaller teams and recurring tasks or projects before expanding to more complex ones.

3. Ensuring accountability after implementation with role assignment and permissions

Once ClickUp is live, ensuring accountability and maintaining data integrity is vital. Use ClickUp’s role assignment features to define who is responsible for each task and project.

As your agency grows, review user permissions regularly to ensure they’re still appropriate. This helps maintain data quality and ensures that ClickUp is used effectively across the agency.

Examples of Using ClickUp for Agencies

For instance, the ‘Eastern Spice’ restaurant project involves a rebranding and marketing campaign for a small Pan-Asian restaurant. The agency uses ClickUp to manage all aspects of this project, from initial planning to ongoing marketing efforts.

Here’s how ClickUp helps in different scenarios:

1. Campaign management

Your agency is launching a social media campaign for Eastern Spice’s grand opening.

ClickUp’s Project Management platform brings everything into one platform so you can focus on developing the best campaign.

Manage your campaign projects in one place with ClickUp Project Management

Your team can use ClickUp Statuses to outline each stage (planning, content creation, ad setup, influencer outreach, grand opening event promotion), assign tasks to team members (copywriter, designer, social media manager, event coordinator), and track progress.

You can also leverage the Campaign and Promotion Management Template by ClickUp. It allows you to organize promotional tasks, track progress, and assess performance with customizable reporting tools.

2. Client reporting

The agency needs to show Eastern Spice’s owner the campaign’s performance. Using ClickUp CRM, you can create a ClickUp Dashboard with cards displaying key metrics (reach, engagement, website clicks, number of online reservations, and so on).

Visualize your entire project and client relationship pipeline with ClickUp CRM

This live dashboard is shared with the client, providing transparent, real-time updates, eliminating the need for static reports, and promoting open communication.

The Marketing Agency Template by ClickUp can also provide a pre-built space to manage clients and campaigns. Track progress across all projects within one space.

3. Creative collaboration

The designer creates and uploads the logo and menu designs to the relevant ClickUp Task.

The client then uses ClickUp’s commenting feature to provide feedback directly on the image. They might use annotations on the image to highlight specific areas for revision. The designer then uploads revised versions, and the client uses ClickUp’s proofing features, like marking the task as ‘Approved,’ to formally sign off on the final design.

The marketing team can then use ClickUp’s Docs feature to collaborate on the website copy, using comments and version history to track changes and ensure brand consistency.

Additionally, the ClickUp Content Management Template can help develop an effective system for planning, organizing, and tracking the agency’s content.

4. Resource management

The agency’s project manager wants balanced workloads across the Eastern Spice team and can use ClickUp’s Workload View to see each team member’s assigned tasks and estimated time for all Eastern Spice-related activities.

This will allow the manager to make decisions such as outsourcing content generation tasks to external content writers if the internal team is overloaded, preventing burnout and ensuring the project stays on track.

ClickUp can also help manage other resources like equipment (cameras, studio space), budget allocation, and digital assets such as content marketing software.

5. Internal operations

The agency can use ClickUp to manage its internal content calendar planning, blog posts, case studies, and social media content.

For financial operations, it can track billable hours for each team member within ClickUp. ClickUp’s time tracking cards let you export detailed time data, which is also perfect for invoicing clients.

For the HR team, implementing ClickUp can help manage onboarding, track employee performance reviews, and manage time-off requests, all within the same platform.

This centralized approach to internal operations ensures everything runs smoothly, from project management to HR and finance.

ClickUp has also allowed for integrations that streamline our work from platform to platform. Our executive team decreased project delay by over 70% throughout our first year using ClickUp.

Best Practices and Overcoming Common Challenges

By implementing the following best practices and proactively addressing potential challenges, you can ensure that ClickUp becomes an indispensable tool for your agency, driving efficiency, improving collaboration, and delivering better client results.

Best Practices

Here are some of the best practices that you should follow: Start small, scale up: Begin with a few key agency teams or projects and gradually expand your ClickUp usage as your team becomes comfortable with the platform ✔️

Standardized templates: Use templates for repetitive work, projects, client onboarding, and proposals. This saves time, ensures consistency, and streamlines your workflows ✔️

Establish clear communication protocols: Define how your team will communicate within ClickUp. Will you use comments, @mentions, or the chat feature? Setting clear guidelines prevents confusion ✔️

Embrace automation: Explore ClickUp’s Automation features to streamline recurring processes such as task assignments, status updates, and report generation, freeing your team to focus on more strategic work ✔️

Overcoming common challenges

Here’s how you can overcome common challenges:

1. Information overload

‼️ This can manifest as too many tasks, notifications, and data points, leading to confusion and decreased productivity.

✅ To avoid this, use ClickUp Dashboards and ClickUp Views to filter and display only the most relevant data for each role.

2. Maintaining data accuracy

‼️ Inaccurate data can lead to flawed decision-making and project delays.

✅ Establish clear data entry protocols and regularly audit your ClickUp workspace to ensure the accuracy of information.

‼️ Tool integration involves connecting ClickUp with other software applications used by your organization. Challenges arise when integrations are complex, poorly planned, or encounter technical difficulties.

✅ To avoid this, carefully plan and test your integrations to ensure data flows smoothly via ClickUp’s API to other platforms.

Transform Your Agency’s Workflows with ClickUp

By implementing the strategies outlined in this blog post, your agency can leverage ClickUp to boost productivity, improve communication, and create customer delight.

From initial setup and workflow customization to leveraging dashboards and integrations, ClickUp provides the tools your agency needs to thrive.

By centralizing information, automating tasks, and providing real-time project insights, ClickUp lets your team focus on what matters most: delivering outstanding work for your clients.

