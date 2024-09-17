15 bezplatných šablon marketingových plánů pro vytvoření marketingové strategie

{ "@context": "http://schema. org", "@type": "FAQPage", "mainEntity": [ { "@type": "Question", "name": "What is a Marketing Plan Template?", "acceptedAnswer": { "@type": "Answer", "text": "A marketing plan template is an essential tool for any business to have when creating and executing a successful marketing strategy. It provides the roadmap for your marketing activities, from setting goals to choosing channels and measuring success. " } }, { "@type": "Question", "name": "What Makes a Good Marketing Plan Template?", "acceptedAnswer": { "@type": "Answer", "text": "A good marketing plan template can be summed up in three words: organized, specialized, and helpful. " } } ] }

Marketing used to be simple.

A tuppence on a town crier and maybe an ad in the local newspaper, and you were pretty much set. Nowadays, things have gotten a little bit more complicated.

Marketers plan elaborate campaigns that sync across several mediums in real life and the digital world. This can include ads on social media, search engines, blog content, in-person events, and much more. All of this marketing requires a lot of project planning.

You can’t just throw something together and call it a day. And that’s where marketing plan templates come in. These handy little tools help you plan and coordinate your marketing strategies by doing some of the leg work for you.

Obviously, these templates can’t do everything. It’s still up to you to make big brand decisions, like whether Rihanna or Ariana is the right person to head up your event. But templates can make planning that engagement easier, set out clear to-do lists for your team, and make cross-department execution a breeze.

So regardless of whether you’re an entrepreneur dipping your toes into the world of marketing or a multinational company needing help keeping your marketing efforts organized, there’s a marketing plan template for you.

This list of 15 marketing plan templates is a great place to get started. Each has its own focus, so take a moment and find which ones will help you plan your next big marketing move.

What is a Marketing Plan Template?

A marketing plan template is an essential tool for any business to have when creating and executing a successful marketing strategy. It provides the roadmap for your marketing activities, from setting goals to choosing channels and measuring success.

These templates can also be tailored according to the needs of each organization, allowing you to focus on specific areas that need attention and provide direction for your marketing efforts. So if you need some help planning out your social media campaigns and posts for the next quarter, there’s a template ready to make that process just a little bit easier.

What Makes a Good Marketing Plan Template?

A good marketing plan template can be summed up in three words: organized, specialized, and helpful.

One of the main goals of any marketing strategy template is to add some much-needed order to the chaos that comes with your average marketing department. These templates help keep you organized and on track, allowing you to stay focused on what matters most: achieving success.

Great templates should also specialize in a certain kind of marketing type or task you need help with. For instance, a template could specialize in designing a marketing action plan for your company or in helping you map out your future marketing initiatives.

Use ClickUp to customize your view to visualize and plan marketing materials like content and media across your organization

Doing everything in one template would be near impossible, so specialization allows each template to be thorough without being overwhelming.

Finally, a template needs to be helpful.

The whole reason you need a template is to save you time or to help you complete a marketing task you’re less familiar with. If the template doesn’t come with smart formatting, data importation options, or expert advice, then it might just be easier to do it on your own.

📽️ Bonus watch: Marketing plans are the blueprints of a successful marketing strategy. Watch this video to get started with yours! 👇🏻

15 Free Marketing Plan Templates

Marketing plans are a crucial way for businesses to create and execute a top-notch marketing strategy.

However, the process of planning can be overwhelming without the right tools. This list of 15 marketing plan templates provides an excellent starting point for any business looking to create a comprehensive and effective marketing strategy.

1. ClickUp Marketing Plan Template

Download Template Get your marketing plan started with this beginner-friendly template

The ClickUp Marketing Plan Template is a powerful and customizable tool that can help teams plan and execute successful marketing strategies. This template simplifies the process of coordinating and planning your marketing efforts, allowing you to easily create an overview of your campaigns and track progress and results.

This template includes helpful sections that allow you to fill in deadlines, statuses, effort levels, impact tags, and more. It also provides real-time collaboration features so teams can easily track tasks and ensure they’re all on the same page.

Plus, this template is completely customizable based on your team’s specific needs. Add or remove any sections you need and organize your entire marketing plan in whatever way works best for you.

The ClickUp Marketing Plan Template is perfect for entrepreneurs, small businesses, or large companies who need an easy-to-use and comprehensive tool to organize their marketing strategies.

As a bonus, it pairs well with many of our more specific templates included on this list.

2. ClickUp Strategic Marketing Plan Template

Download Template Create a practical strategy to achieve your marketing goals through ClickUp’s Strategic Marketing Plan Template

If you’re in the early stages of marketing planning, the ClickUp Strategic Marketing Plan Template is a fantastic resource to begin with. This customizable, user-friendly template is designed to expedite the development of your marketing plan.

Easily keep track of marketing initiatives, prioritize tasks, monitor targets, and document results.

A meticulously crafted marketing plan can be the deciding factor between success and failure in attaining your business objectives. This is why ClickUp made this template a comprehensive tool aimed at assisting you in planning, tracking, and optimizing your marketing campaigns in a singular location.

Utilizing this template allows you to:

Establish attainable marketing objectives

Organize tasks into actionable steps toward achieving these goals

Monitor progress using integrated metrics and analytics

Say goodbye to disorganized spreadsheets and multiple tools. This marketing template offers the transparency and command you require to elevate your marketing endeavors to unprecedented heights.

3. ClickUp Marketing Action Plan Template

Download Template Create and manage successful advertising projects and show how you’ll do it with this in-depth marketing action plan template

Every good strategy needs a detailed plan, but do you need something to provide more details about how you’ll get it done?

If you want to market your product or service, you’ll need a marketing action plan to turn your ideas into actual marketing ROI. And a marketing action plan is a detailed document outlining the strategies and tactics a business will use to promote and sell its products or services.

It typically includes a target market analysis, business goals and objectives, pricing information, and any other pertinent information that may help execute the plan successfully.

ClickUp’s Marketing Action Plan Template has been designed to help you create a fully fleshed-out marketing strategy, even if you’ve never done this before.

It achieves this by running you through the main things you’ll need to understand and formulate before you can create your plan. These include:

Defining your marketing goal s: Understand what the ultimate goal of your digital marketing plan

Knowing your customers : Do target market and target audience research to understand what your customers are looking for, where they can be reached, and what kind of advertising might work best for them

Auditing your current practices : Learn from what you’ve done in the past, both good and bad, to create an even better marketing strategy going forward in this marketing plan template

Itemizing your plan : List every task that needs to be done for your strategy to succeed

Reviewing and polishing: See if you’ve missed anything by running it by a colleague

Plus, once you itemize your plan, use ClickUp’s project management software to export those tasks and share them with your team so people can get to work realizing your marketing strategy.

4. ClickUp Event Marketing Plan Template

Pull off must-attend events with the help of this event marketing template

With so much happening in the world today, your company needs something special to get and hold people’s attention.

Big, spectacular events are perfect for doing just this. They allow you to stand in the spotlight for a moment and get your message across in a way that’s likely to stick with people for longer than any Facebook ad or blog post could ever hope to.

However, planning these events can take months. You’ll need coordination between multiple teams, marketing planning software, and maybe even outside contractors to pull it off.

That’s where the ClickUp Event Marketing Plan Template comes into play.

This digital marketing plan template template is the place for your team to plan your next big event. It includes tasks, budgets, and deadlines, along with multiple views, to help you track what needs to get done and who’s responsible for it across your marketing team.

Plus, this template is completely customizable if you need extra space for something more detailed—considering things like market research information, your marketing budget, or key performance indicators.

5. ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template

Download Template Use the ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template to create a solid plan

Streamline your content creation process with ClickUp’s Content Marketing Plan Template. Designed with ease and efficiency in mind, this template allows you to plan, track, and evaluate all of your content marketing efforts in one centralized location. It provides a detailed framework to map out your content strategy, complete with sections to outline your content topics, deadlines, distribution platforms, and performance metrics.

This template is perfect for content creators, digital marketers, or any team looking to up their content marketing game and drive engagement.

6. ClickUp Marketing Proposal Template

Download Template Pitch your marketing services to clients with a great marketing proposal

Transform your marketing pitches with ClickUp’s Marketing Proposal Template.

Creating a persuasive and detailed marketing proposal is an essential step when hoping to land new clients or projects. It’s your chance to showcase your team’s skills, past success stories, and how your proposed marketing strategies can drive results.

This template is suitable for marketing agencies, freelancers, or anyone needing to secure approval for their marketing initiatives confidently. With the ClickUp Marketing Proposal Template, you’ll add a professional touch to your proposals that can help convert prospects into clients, generating growth for your business.

7. ClickUp Sales and Marketing Plan Template

Download Template Get your sales and marketing teams on the same page for better synergy and results

Although they broadly have the same goal, it can sometimes feel like sales and marketing teams live in different worlds. They have their own metrics, strategies, and processes to help the company sell more.

However, when these departments aren’t in sync, you’re missing out on an opportunity to truly leverage the power of your entire team toward your sales and marketing goals.

That’s why the ClickUp Sales and Marketing Plan Template was created. It provides a single platform for both departments to work from, allowing easier collaboration and better alignment of business objectives—whether it’s sharing market research, providing detailed insights into your content marketing strategy, or simply outlining your marketing plans to connect with sales.

This template includes sections for sales goals, marketing plans, campaign results, and more. This way, it’s clear what roles each department plays in the grand scheme of things.

For instance, your sales team probably frequently interacts with target customers and knows what pitches work best with which demographics. Your marketing team can use that knowledge to not only market better but also to identify leads that are more likely to convert.

Get your marketing and sales departments on the same page today with our Sales and Marketing Plan Template.

8. ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker by Zenpilot

Download Template The ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker by Zenpilot

Effective marketing requires deep insights into your clients’ needs and preferences. That’s why the ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker from Zenpilot Template is such a valuable tool for businesses. This customizable template allows agencies to track the health of their customer relationships, making it easy to manage client info and ensure that marketing efforts align with client needs.

With the ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker, agencies can track a range of important marketing analytics, including client satisfaction levels and feedback. Armed with this information, businesses can tailor their content marketing strategy to better meet the needs of their clients.

By understanding each client’s unique preferences, businesses can create targeted campaigns that drive engagement, deliver value, and ultimately drive customer satisfaction.

9. ClickUp Quick Start: Marketing Template

Download Template Get your marketing projects and campaigns planned faster with this quick start template

Looking to get your marketing strategy off the ground—like, right now?

The Quick Start Marketing Template has been meticulously crafted to expedite your initiation into ClickUp, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

This particular template is equipped with an array of features that are indispensable for executing an effective marketing strategy. It includes a comprehensive and actionable marketing plan, well-structured campaigns, a content calendar for systematic planning, an asset library for easy resource management, and a team wiki to promote knowledge sharing among team members.

Take the reins of your marketing efforts and amplify your brand’s resonance today with this holistic toolset.

10. ClickUp Content Management Template

ClickUp serves as an all-encompassing project management tool, which enables you to strategize, coordinate, and collaborate on your projects within a singular platform. The software’s fully customizable nature empowers you to tailor every facet of your content workflow to your specific needs and preferences.

Amongst the plethora of ready-to-use templates, one that particularly excels at content planning is the ClickUp Content Management Template. Its flexibility and customizability make it a top choice for managing your unique content workflow—even if it spreads across marketing channels.

This template comes equipped with a comprehensive content calendar, facilitating seamless tracking of your content across various channels such as blogs, social media platforms, websites, or emails. A standout feature is its provision of separate calendar views for each channel.

The Content Management Template offers extensive insights into every stage of content creation and management. From receiving initial requests and constructing a detailed plan with pertinent documents to managing an editorial calendar and delivering the final content—this template has it all covered.

Let this template work as your ultimate hub for creating and managing content across multiple marketing channels, with the added advantage of having dedicated calendar views for each channel.

11. ClickUp Content Production Scaling Template

Download Template Use the ClickUp Content Production Scaling Template to seriously ramp up your blog production while having a centralized location to track, benchmark, visualize, and collaborate

The ClickUp Content Production Scaling Template provides a tactical insight into the strategies employed by ClickUp’s own content team on how they successfully scaled their blog content production.

While the template primarily focuses on blog content, its versatile production workflow can be adapted for any content type. Content scaling is a highly strategic approach, favored for its effectiveness in enhancing organic traffic, lead generation, brand visibility, revenue, and much more.

And this template facilitates the continuous creation of relevant content, positioning your brand as a dependable source of information. This asset is perfect for writers, editors, or content teams looking to architect their scalable production process in their marketing strategies.

For a deeper understanding of the eight steps outlined in this template, refer to our content production scaling blog! This will enable you to strategize effectively and navigate the template with professional proficiency.

12. ClickUp Campaign & Promotion Management Template

Download Template Promos and campaigns have a lot of moving parts, which is why this template is perfect for those needing to manage everything across teams, customers, and channels

Need a comprehensive tool for managing campaigns and promotions that provides all the necessary resources for planning, tracking, and executing your marketing initiatives?

Look no further than the ClickUp Campaign & Promotion Template. This digital marketing plan template acts as your centralized hub and facilitates a complete workflow that begins with request intake, transitions into planning with campaign brief documents, moves on to project execution with subtasks, and culminates in running the marketing plan campaign.

This template simplifies this process by consolidating the planning, execution, and monitoring of your campaigns into a single platform. Utilizing our template will enable you to:

Structure promotional projects using task lists, timelines, and assignees

Monitor progress via automated workflows, promoting efficient team collaboration

Evaluate performance using customizable reporting tools

Facilitate data-driven decision-making in on central place

Whether your objective is launching a new product to a target market or executing a special promotion, this marketing template provides the ideal template to ensure seamless and effective implementation.

Bonus: Marketing tools for startups!

13. ClickUp OKR Folder Template

Download Template ClickUp’s OKR template enables precise tracking and alignment of objectives and key results, facilitating organized goal setting and measurable progress

The ClickUp OKR Folder Template serves as an exhaustive planning instrument, crafted specifically to aid individuals and teams in establishing and accomplishing their objectives.

It incorporates a Planning Cadence that delineates the foundational structure for formulating OKRs (Objectives and Key Results). Additionally, the template has OKR Lists that deconstruct goals into manageable tasks and continually track progression.

This systematic approach ensures teams maintain focus and direction throughout the year, ulitmately enhancing their potential for success. The digital marketing plan template is ideal to track your marketing activities to your marketing goals and metrics.

Detailing your marketing tactics is crucial—but having the numbers to back up your marketing budget or how your OKRs will help your digital marketing team reach your target audience more efficiently is crucial.

14. ClickUp Social Media Template

Download Template Quickly build, manage, and schedule social media content with detailed information and custom fields for simple tracking

With social media marketing, consistency is key to hit your marketing goals. But creating multiple relevant posts across different distribution channels is easier said than done. The pain points and social media strategy that works on LinkedIn might not fare so well on Facebook or Instagram.

That’s why the ClickUp Social Media Template was created.

This powerful tool tracks planned posts across multiple social media platforms so you’re constantly reaching your ideal target audience on the right social media channel. Plus, since you house all of your planned content in one place, it’s easier for social media marketing or other digital marketing team members to see if you have any gaps in your social media calendar.

For instance, instead of assuming that someone else was working on the New Year’s Eve post this year, your team can see that there are no current plans on this template and fix the omission. Get your social media content calendar in order with the template below.

15. Excel Marketing Plan Template

via Microsoft

In the rapidly changing world of social media, having a well-structured plan for your business posts is key to creating a consistent and engaging online presence. With Excel’s Social Media Marketing Plan Template, you can easily plan out your messages, links, and visuals for six different channels in a specific timeframe.

This template is easily accessible and great for businesses, digital marketing professionals, or anyone looking to plan their social media content systematically. With this Excel Social Media Marketing Plan Template, your brand can truly shine across all social media channels.

Benefits of Having a Strong Marketing Strategy

A well-thought-out marketing plan can bring multiple benefits to your business, including:

Increased brand awareness : A strong digital marketing strategy can help you reach new customers and make more people aware of your brand, while collecting market research for future projects

Improved customer engagement : By creating targeted and relevant content for your audience, you can engage with them on a deeper level and build stronger relationships

Higher conversions : With a clear marketing strategy in place, you can attract more qualified leads and convert them into paying customers

Better market positioning: A solid marketing strategy can help you stand out from your competitors and establish your brand as a leader in the industry

Increased ROI : By tracking your marketing goals and efforts and refining your digital marketing strategy, you can see a higher return on your investment

Enhanced teamwork and communication: With a marketing plan in place, all team members can be on the same page and work towards common goals, leading to better collaboration and communication

How to Write a Marketing Plan?

Now that you understand the importance of having a strong marketing strategy, here are some tips for writing and implementing an effective marketing plan:

Define your business goals: Determine what you want to achieve through your marketing efforts, whether it’s increasing sales, improving brand awareness or launching a new product Identify your target audience: Understand who your ideal customers are and what their needs and preferences are. This will help you create targeted and relevant marketing campaigns Conduct a SWOT analysis: Evaluate your business’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to identify areas where you can improve and capitalize on potential opportunities with effective SWOT analysis Set a marketing budget: Determine how much you can realistically spend on marketing activities and allocate resources accordingly to reach your marketing goals Choose your marketing channels: Based on your target audience and business goals, select the most effective marketing channels to reach them Create a timeline and deadlines: Set specific timelines for each marketing campaign or activity to ensure that everything is completed in a timely manner Track and measure results: Continuously monitor the success of your marketing efforts and make adjustments as needed to improve performance. Communicate and collaborate with your team: Keep all team members informed and involved in the marketing process to ensure that everyone is working towards the same marketing objectives Regularly review and update your plan: As your business evolves, so should your marketing plan. Continuously review and update it to stay relevant and effective

Maximize Your Team’s Marketing Efforts With Marketing Plan Templates

No matter the size of your business, marketing success can be achieved with a well-thought-out plan. With ClickUp’s suite of powerful and easy-to-use templates, you’ll have everything you need to create an effective strategy.

Make it easier to meet all your goals, whether it’s marketing your product or onboarding your new client. From content planning and event marketing to sales and website project management, these templates provide the tools needed for any digital marketer or entrepreneur looking to make their mark in the world today.

So don’t wait another minute—get started on upgrading your team’s marketing capabilities with ClickUp.