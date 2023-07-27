Campaign & Promotion Management

This template makes campaign management a breeze with everything you need for planning, tracking, and executing campaigns and promotions. Your one-stop shop, this template supports an end-to-end workflow that goes from request intake, to planning with campaign brief docs, to execution of the project using subtasks, to running the campaign.
Campaign & Promotion ManagementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +4
-
IN DEVELOPMENT, OPEN, LIVE/RUNNING, CONCEPT, ON HOLD, IN REVIEW, CLOSED
-
-
-
- +11
-
IN REVIEW, OPEN, CLOSED, IN DEVELOPMENT, IN REVIEW, LIVE/RUNNING, CONCEPT, OPEN, ON HOLD, LIVE/RUNNING, ON HOLD, IN DEVELOPMENT, CONCEPT, CLOSED
- Audience Funnel
- Channel
- Draft Date
- Launch Date
- Marketing Task Type
- Mockups / Inspiration
- Objective
- Primary Marketing Goal
- Requester
- Review Date
- Target Audience
- Board
- Calendar
- Gantt
- Welcome!
- Timeline
- All Campaigns & Promotions
- Meeting Minutes
- Team Docs