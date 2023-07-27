Stay on top of your SEO tasks and identify gaps in your SEO efforts to stay ahead. Use this checklist to make sure you're doing everything from making sure the title tags are set up correctly to checking for broken links.
SEO ChecklistAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +1
-
COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, NOT STARTED, ON HOLD
- Importance
- Product Detail Page
- Reference
- FAQ PAGE
- Homepage
- Product Category Page
- Category
- Contact Page
- Blog Page
- Team Capacity
- Checklist Status
- SEO Checklist
- Getting Started Guide