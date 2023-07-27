This SEO Project Management Template helps you manage ongoing SEO projects from start to finish. Easily track action items from multiple projects, collaborate with your team members in real-time, and ensure everyone is working towards the same goal.
SEO Project ManagementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
TO DO, COMPLETE
-
-
-
- +4
-
IN PROGRESS, TO DO, CLIENT REVIEW, INTERNAL REVIEW, COMPLETE, ON HOLD, NEEDS INPUT
-
-
-
- +4
-
IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, NOT STARTED, ON HOLD, INTERNAL REVIEW, CLIENT REVIEW, NEEDS INPUT
- Client
-
Sprints
-
Time tracking
-
Points
-
Priorities
-
-
Wip limits
-
Time estimates
-
Milestones
-
Custom fields
-
Remap dependencies
-
Dependency warning
-
Multiple assignees
-
Emails clickapp
- SEO SOPs
- Urgent Tasks
- Overdue Tasks
- Getting Started Guide
- List