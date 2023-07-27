The Event Marketing Plan Template helps you to track events from start to finish. It’s a useful tool to help you plan and prioritize your marketing events, track performance against plans and targets, set up tasks for individual team members, and monitor time spent on marketing activities.
Template Includes
💯 DONE, COMPLETE, ⚙️IN PROGRESS, ✒️ TO DO, ❗NEEDS INPUT
- 💵 Budget
- Notes
- Self-Rating
- In-charge
- Bills and Receipts
- Phase
- 💯 Completion Rate
- Documents
- 💸 Spend
- 💰 Balance
- Marketing Tasks
- Event Calendar
- Event Timeline
- Phase Board
- Getting Started Guide