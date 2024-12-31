10 příkladů marketingových cílů, které vám pomohou dosáhnout vašich záměrů v roce 2025

Everyone knows marketing goals are important.

One, the competition is tight with growth hacking helping rockstar startups reach impressive heights. And two, you must know what you want, or you’ll be wandering without a destination while everyone else walks past you.

However, for your marketing strategy to be successful, you need to set goals right away.

In this article, we’ll define marketing goals, explore its top 10 examples, and answer a few FAQs that you may have about marketing goals.

What are Marketing Goals?

Marketing goals are specific objectives defined in a marketing plan.

They outline the intentions of the marketing team, provide them clear directions, and offer information for executives to review and support.

These goals can be:

Or other performance-based benchmarks that you can use to measure marketing success.

To make it simpler to understand goals, ask yourself what you want.

Increase sales or revenue?

Improve brand recognition or thought leadership?

Strengthen your inbound marketing efforts

Initiate digital marketing or social media marketing campaigns

Focus on content marketing?

Any of these are marketing goal examples.

Why is goal-setting important?

Strategic marketing objectives let you envision the marketing tactics and strategies you need to achieve them.

They’re like vision goggles that let you see all the possibilities. 🥽

A basic marketing funnel has three levels:

Discovery (top of the funnel): People discover your brand when looking for a product or service

Consideration (center of the funnel): The consumer is done browsing and is now ready to buy

Purchase (Bottom of the Funnel): Your company closes the deal

When you set goals, you glide from one level of the marketing funnel to the next smoothly.

Without them, you’ll drift aimlessly from task to task, with no clear understanding of how your work makes a difference.

So go set goals !

Top 10 Marketing Goals Examples

Here are some sample marketing objectives that you’ll need for a stellar marketing strategy!

1. Increase brand awareness

When you want to photocopy something, you likely want to “Xerox it,” right?

Here’s the thing: Xerox isn’t a verb or generic noun for photocopying. It’s a brand.

And the reason they’re so synonymous with this activity is because of brand awareness.

And your company needs to increase its own.

This goal is simple: You need to get your brand in front of more people.

Your brand has a unique personality, just like you!

Amplify it to increase brand awareness.

Another strategy around this goal is to consider the places where your target buyers spend the most time. Maybe try a social media strategy to get a platform to engage with your target audience.

You can achieve your social media goals by:

Posting about your company culture

Sharing interesting industry-related articles

Or conducting polls to connect with your audience

The point is to engage with your audience on social media and make your brand seem approachable.

Be friendly to your audience to turn them into admirers and patrons of your brand. 🤝

And then watch them share your content and their positive brand associations with their circle.

Soon, your brand name will be a synonym for your product too. 😎

2. Boost brand engagement

When people land on your website or social media pages, you want to keep them engaged.

But they have high-speed internet connections and no time to waste.

Engage with your audience by:

Posting regularly

Responding to comments on social media (including Facebook ads comments !)

Updating all online pages with the latest information

If you don’t engage them, your audience won’t think twice before hitting the back button.

They’ll bounce off your website faster than LeBron James can shoot a 🏀.

And as soon as Google gets a whiff of high bounce rates…

Gulp

And that brings us to…

3. Rank higher in search results

Getting buried on the second page of Google search results is every brand’s worst nightmare.

If you don’t want this to come true, aim to be on top to increase web traffic! 🚀

Because higher search ranking means:

Increased brand awareness

Higher lead generation

Reduced ad expenses

Hitting lead and revenue goals

But how do you reach the top?

A digital marketing strategy with a focus on Search Engine Optimization (SEO) will increase your visibility in search engine rankings.

Your everyday tasks may include:

These tasks will ensure that your website is strong enough to reach your ideal customers. 💪

Improving your website’s visibility can also help your marketing communication goals like boosting social media engagement.

You’ll feed two birds with one scone. 😎

4. Increase website traffic

Ask marketing teams what they’d like most in the world.

They’ll probably say ‘new customers. ’

For this to happen, you need to have a simple goal: get more people to show up to your website so you can engage with them on your terms.

We’ve already figured that ranking higher in search results lets more people find you.

Easy to find = more web traffic

But you can’t have them land on your website and leave right after.

Ensure your visitors get the answers to their questions.

Help them discover more about your business, products, and services

Include internal site links

Add call-to-actions (CTAs)

And most importantly, ask for their contact information for your lead generation efforts.

Not only will it benefit your company, but it also helps guide your website visitors and encourages them to the next step of their journey with you.

Once you’ve acquired their contact information, lead them through a customer journey that suits their demands to ensure that they have the best experience with your brand!

The ClickUp Content Management Template is your ultimate content marketing tool—whether you’re tracking site traffic or social posts across all your channels. Say goodbye to the hassle and hello to an easy, versatile marketing workflow that covers everything from request intake to editorial calendar maintenance and content delivery.

5. Generate qualified leads

You want to move your site visitors from the awareness stage into the consideration stage.

So your next marketing goal is qualified lead generation.

A qualified lead is someone who can become a potential customer based on criteria and identification data that they’ve provided.

Basically, it’s someone who hasn’t confessed that they’re interested in you, but you know what’s on their mind. 😏

So you gotta make a move.

But first, it’s necessary to note two things about such a lead:

The criteria are unique to your business

Qualified leads can only be those who have provided information willingly

How do you generate qualified leads?

Target keywords that potential customers will lookup

Try a content marketing approach like guest blogging

Host a webinar and collaborate with an influencer or brand

Qualified leads are your shortlist for potential customers. So focus on them, too.

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether you’re sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

6. Increase revenue

This is one of the most common smart marketing goals that everyone’s chasing. And it’s one that all your marketing efforts should point towards.

Time to go full throttle!

Set revenue goals and identify every marketing channel best suited for your marketing business.

Then shower all the love and attention on your potential customers.

To help them connect with your brand on a personal level, you can:

Connect with your leads like calls, email, chats, social media, etc.

Offer them promotions, ads, and discounts

Present relevant content depending on the stage of the buyer’s journey

Eventually, you’ll convert the lead to a sale!

Looking for more tips on marketing your project to increase sales?

7. Increase customer value

So you found new customers! But once you’re done celebrating, it’s time to think long-term.

As a marketer, your strategy can’t just focus on just new customer acquisition.

It’s more important to care for your existing customers.

Why?

Earn their loyalty, and they’ll be your brand ambassadors, bringing more customers like them.

And that’s not it.

A happy customer will buy from you again, increasing their customer lifetime value. Moreover, it costs way less to retain customers than to acquire new ones.

How do you keep existing customers happy and increase customer value?

Educate them about your products, services, and valuable opportunities you can provide them

Run retargeting campaigns to sell more products or services

Come up with marketing campaigns where customers promote you and, in turn, gain some perks or privileges

Provide quality customer service

Give them privilege access to new products or services

8. Establish brand authority

Brand awareness is great.

But what about brand authority in the industry?

It refers to the trust your brand has earned among customers and the degree to which they view your brand as an industry expert.

Let’s say you sell some killer custom sneakers. 👟

We don’t want a customer’s journey to end there.

If anyone wants to know what kind of dye works for shoes or how to clean sneakers without damaging them, they should hit your website.

That’s brand authority.

How do you establish it?

Create quality and educational content that answers searchers’ questions. Your reputation will increase, and people will consider you a trustworthy source. This can be at the top of your list of content marketing goals too

Employ social proof and display your positive testimonials for the world to see. It proves that your business creates happy customers

Ditch the sales pitch and marketing words. Instead, show your authentic self, so people know who your brand is. Let your personality shine! ✨

Keep focusing SEO optimizing all your online content so that you can remain numero uno on Google.

Finally, offer consistent customer service.

9. Improve customer retention

We’re caught up in chasing new customers and assuring we have massive conversion rates.

But it’s just as important to track your existing customers’ satisfaction levels, especially for subscription-based businesses.

Evaluate how satisfied they are with your brand, products, or services.

A quick survey or regular feedback can help you understand their needs better!

Here’s what you can do:

Track how often customers repeat purchases

Consider following up with your customer a week after their purchase to ask for feedback

Monitor for unhappy sentiments and resolve the issue immediately

If the customer knows that you’re constantly working to improve their experience, they’ll be more likely to stick with your business.

10. Enhance Social Media Presence

In today’s digital era, maintaining a strong social media presence is pivotal for a brand’s success. It serves as a platform for direct communication with the audience, promotes brand visibility, and provides opportunities for customer engagement. The goal here is to consistently increase your brand’s followers, likes, and shares across various social platforms. Accomplish this by:

Regularly posting engaging and relevant content

Interacting with your followers through comments, messages, and shares

Collaborating with influencers to expand your reach

Running contests or giveaways to encourage audience participation

Utilizing tools for scheduling posts and tracking metrics

A robust social media presence can significantly drive traffic to your website, enhance brand reputation, and ultimately, contribute to increased sales.

How to Track Marketing Goals

Apart from a very talented marketing team and defined goals, what else do you need?

A powerful tool to manage marketing projects and goals.

ClickUp is relishing success with the help of these three aspects. It’s one of the world’s highest-rated productivity tools used by teams across the globe.

Our marketing team got us where we are by focusing on all goals and achieving them with our world-class software.

And for a company that prides itself on its marketing ways, we had to develop a tool that can be a marketer’s perfect aid.

You can use ClickUp to plan, set, and track marketing goals efficiently.

1. Set marketing Goals

Good news. ClickUp Goals, are high-level objectives that you can split into smaller Targets.

This is where you can set a digital marketing goal to track social media posts, blog posts, or revenue generations.

Use them to track:

OKRs (Objectives and Key Results)

Sprints

Weekly scorecards

And more

Get Started Plan and create your omnichannel marketing plan with ClickUp Goals

A Target is a measurable objective or result. You can attach Targets to task completion, numerical values, money, or simple true/false fields. As you complete each Target, it’ll automatically add to your progress in completing the Goal.

Additionally, you can use the ClickUp Strategic Marketing Plan Template as a blueprint for your company’s annual marketing efforts. This template helps you outline the steps you need will take to achieve your marketing goals.

And in turn, that could be anything from increasing sales to expanding into new markets.

Access your key objectives and results (OKRs) by creating a detailed plan on how your marketing team will hit goals, budgets, and more

Your marketing plan should include specific targets, as well as a detailed plan of action for achieving those targets, and a method for monitoring progress and staying within budget. And with this template, you can use it as a roadmap to guide your marketing efforts over the course of a year.

2. Measure ROI with Dashboards

Dashboards are where you can view all insights on projects, tasks, people…just about anything.

Customize your Dashboards with Custom Widgets and oversee marketing campaign results at a glance.

Custom Widgets let you bring in all the data you want in the form of bar charts, pie charts, calculations, portfolios, etc.

ClickUp’s Portfolio widget gives you quick insights into the status of your projects at a high level

Create a specific Dashboard for every campaign. This way, you can easily refer back to past campaigns to optimize for increased ROI.

3. Define timelines for your goals with Gantt Chart view

Make sure your goals have a start and end date.

How?

Make your marketing goals a ClickUp task and schedule them on ClickUp’s Gantt Chart view.

Use marketing planning software to visualize how awesome your marketing plan is.

Messed up a timeline somewhere?

Just drag and drop to rearrange your goals.

ClickUp’s Gantt view lets you plan time, manage resources, visualize dependencies, and much more

Running behind schedule?

No worries.

Gantt Chart lets you calculate the critical path automatically so you can hit the marketing goals as soon as possible.

FAQs About Marketing Goals

Have more questions on your mind? Let’s answer some of them.

1. How do I to set SMART marketing goals?

For the purpose of marketing plan, every objective should be a SMART marketing goal.

Once you know your marketing objectives, it’s time to drill down to the details.

The types of marketing objectives that work best are SMART, so use this system to ensure every goal you set is worth the hustle. 😎

S pecific: Define the desired outcome in clear and specific terms so that everyone understands the objective. Set real numbers and deadlines to hold yourself accountable

M easurable: Objectives should be measurable goals with Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and specific milestones that let you measure your success

A chievable: Ensure they’re realistic marketing goals within the capacity of your company and team

R elevant: The goals should be relevant to your brand mission and add to the big-picture plan

Time-bound: Your goals need to have a timeline that shows a start and end date

For example, a SMART website traffic goal for your blog can look like this:

By the end of this month (time-bound), there should be a 5% rise in traffic (measurable) by increasing our weekly posts (specific) from 5/week to 8/week (achievable).

The increase in traffic will boost brand awareness and generate more leads (relevant).

💡 Pro Tip: Get help from ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, to set SMART marketing goals. See how. 👇🏼

Try ClickUp Brain Ask ClickUp Brain to help refine your goals using the SMART framework

2. What are some advertising objectives examples?

Some of the most common advertising goals or objectives include:

Introduce new products or services

Demonstrate their effectiveness

Expand into a new target market

Build company or brand image

Gain social media followers and improve engagement

Generate demand and lead

Drive more click-throughs on paid ads

3. How do I connect marketing goals to business goals?

Your business may differ from marketing department goals.

Make sure you understand what these are. Only then can you be sure of what your company wants to achieve.

Your business goals give your marketing goals some direction by giving them an outline.

This should give you a clear picture of whether you’re investing your marketing resources in the right places or not.

For example, your business objective is to increase revenue, and your company’s marketing goal is to attract more customers. That’s the connection you’re looking for.

More customers = Increased revenue generation

Start Tracking Marketing Goals With ClickUp

Your goals will be far from perfect. Even the most ambitious and inspired marketing strategies aren’t.

But they are SMART, and you can only succeed if your goals are too.

So as you create your upcoming marketing strategy, use this list of goals, SMART goal guidelines, and a powerful project management tool like ClickUp to set goals.

With ClickUp, you can plan your marketing goals, set a timeline, plan go to market strategies, track your KPIs, manage campaigns, measure ROI…

Just show this list to your marketing team, and they’re gonna be impressed.

Join ClickUp for free to beat the marketing strategies of startups and giants…