Content Calendar

Content calendars (also known as editorial calendars or blog calendars) are one of the most important tools for any content team. Organizing your content on a calendar (or on a list or spreadsheet) helps you plan, organize, and track content throughout the entire year.
Content CalendarGet Free Solution to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +4
-
PUBLISHED, SCHEDULED, IN REVIEW, APPROVED, OPEN, DRAFTING, UPDATE REQUIRED
- Assets
- Category
- Channel
- Link
- Publication Date
- Calendar
- Workflow
- List
- Timeline